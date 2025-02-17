ESG Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Next GenerationDY/DXFoodForward SATishala CommunicationsHOT 102.7FMYehBaby Marketing CreativesTrialogueLevergyUniversity of PretoriaAdopt-a-SchoolMotherland OMNiPropelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    ESG

    Investing in the Lobito Corridor: Focus on ESG-related disputes

    In an article about investing in the Lobito Corridor international arbitration as a key dispute resolution mechanism, we highlighted the importance of international arbitration as a dispute resolution mechanism for disputes which may arise from the Lobito Corridor project. Potential disputes identified included contractual disagreements, environmental impacts, human rights violations, corruption, community conflicts, and compliance-related complaints. This article explores the possibility of environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related disputes arising from the Lobito Corridor project and considers international arbitration as a key mechanism for resolving such disputes.
    By Priyesh Daya, Nick Alp, Brittany Leroni and Litha Raziya
    14 Apr 2025
    14 Apr 2025
    Investing in the Lobito Corridor: Focus on ESG-related disputes

    A recent policy brief published by the United Nations examined challenges that may be encountered in developing the Corridor. The brief highlighted concerns about environmental impacts, the necessity of ensuring adequate local development, managing community conflict, promoting gender inclusivity, and protecting human rights.

    Zambian committee flags potential impacts

    Similar challenges were identified in the Republic of Zambia's report of the Committee on Transport, Works, and Supply on the Lobito Corridor Transport Facilitation Agreement (LCTFA).

    The report noted potential negative effects of the Corridor, such as habitat destruction, environmental degradation due to increased greenhouse gas emissions, and traffic congestion, which could also lead to the spread of diseases, posing public health challenges.

    However, recognising these challenges, key objectives of the LCFTA (to which Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are parties) include creating joint departments responsible for managing environmental and health issues, as well as gender concerns.

    Growing emphasis on ESG compliance

    While such challenges are not new in developments of this nature, they have become more prominent in recent years due to the increased focus on ESG considerations.

    Angola, the DRC, and Zambia are all member states of the United Nations and have adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which encompasses 17 Sustainable Development Goals aimed at ending poverty, reducing inequality, and promoting sustainable economic growth, with attention to climate change and environmental protection.

    Businesses and investors are also emphasising the attainment of these goals, particularly given the recent focus on ESG-related concerns.

    This heightened focus on ESG concerns has led to an increase in ESG-related disputes, especially as companies strive to incorporate ESG commitments into commercial contracts (as demonstrated in the LCTFA) and face both reputational and regulatory scrutiny regarding ESG compliance.

    Why international arbitration Is well-suited

    International arbitration serves as a key dispute resolution mechanism for ESG-related disputes that may arise under the Lobito Corridor project It offers parties the choice of neutral (and specialised) arbitrators, forums, and procedural law systems, as well as the protection of confidentiality (a particularly relevant factor given potential reputational concerns).

    Arbitration is often also quicker and more flexible, and because many arbitral rules now provide for tribunals to grant emergency relief, resorting to arbitration can minimise the threat of immediate or irreversible ESG-related harms.

    Some arbitral tribunals are also starting to adopt specialist rules for the efficient and effective determination of ESG disputes. The Hague Rules on Business and Human Rights Arbitration, for example, are specifically tailored to the resolution of human rights-related disputes.

    Webber Wentzel is available to advise on mitigating ESG-related disputes and on appropriate arbitration clauses to be included in commercial contracts.

    Read more: arbitration, Webber Wentzel, Railway, infrastructure investment, Priyesh Daya, ESG compliance
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Priyesh Daya, Nick Alp, Brittany Leroni and Litha Raziya

    Priyesh Daya, Partner, Nick Alp, Partner, Brittany Leroni, Senior Associate and Litha Raziya, Candidate Attorney at Webber Wentzel.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz