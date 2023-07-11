Metrorail disrupted by adverse weather conditions

Gauteng Metrorail has advised commuters to seek alternative transport after its service experienced disruption at most of its lines on Monday, due to adverse weather conditions.

Image credit: Metrorail Western Cape.

“Refunds are facilitated at Metrorail train stations for affected commuters. Metrorail remains committed to operating trains safely. We would like to apologise to commuters for the inconvenience caused,” Gauteng Metrorail said.

The cold weather has a negative impact on the infrastructure and its components (tracks, crossover points, electrical cables, etc.). The overhead wires also experience tension, which results in power instability and failure.

Delays were experienced in the Saulsville to Pretoria line, Centurion to Pretoria, Leralla to Germiston, as well as the Naledi to Johannesburg corridor.

“The Saulsville-Pretoria, Naledi-Johannesburg and Leralla-Germiston train service is currently suspended to allow the technical team to work on the infrastructure. The electricity had to be switched off on both lines in Naledi, Leralla and Saulsville to allow the technical team to commence with repair work of the affected section,” Metrorail said.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) reported that a cold front caused a significant drop in temperatures over Gauteng on Monday, 10 July.

“The maximum temperatures are expected to reach 13°C in the northern areas of Gauteng, with minimum temperatures recorded to have met criteria for snowy conditions. Snow was observed over areas in the south, such as Soweto, Alberton and Roodepoort.

“Some of the areas that observed snow include the eastern areas of Gauteng, Heidelberg and parts of Vosloorus. Most of the snow that was observed since morning was over Heidelberg. Light snowfall and sleet are still possible over the Highveld and the escarpment of Mpumalanga,” Saws said.