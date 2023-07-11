Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Railway News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Metrorail disrupted by adverse weather conditions

11 Jul 2023
Gauteng Metrorail has advised commuters to seek alternative transport after its service experienced disruption at most of its lines on Monday, due to adverse weather conditions.
Image credit: Metrorail Western Cape.
Image credit: Metrorail Western Cape.

“Refunds are facilitated at Metrorail train stations for affected commuters. Metrorail remains committed to operating trains safely. We would like to apologise to commuters for the inconvenience caused,” Gauteng Metrorail said.

The cold weather has a negative impact on the infrastructure and its components (tracks, crossover points, electrical cables, etc.). The overhead wires also experience tension, which results in power instability and failure.

Delays were experienced in the Saulsville to Pretoria line, Centurion to Pretoria, Leralla to Germiston, as well as the Naledi to Johannesburg corridor.

“The Saulsville-Pretoria, Naledi-Johannesburg and Leralla-Germiston train service is currently suspended to allow the technical team to work on the infrastructure. The electricity had to be switched off on both lines in Naledi, Leralla and Saulsville to allow the technical team to commence with repair work of the affected section,” Metrorail said.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) reported that a cold front caused a significant drop in temperatures over Gauteng on Monday, 10 July.

“The maximum temperatures are expected to reach 13°C in the northern areas of Gauteng, with minimum temperatures recorded to have met criteria for snowy conditions. Snow was observed over areas in the south, such as Soweto, Alberton and Roodepoort.

“Some of the areas that observed snow include the eastern areas of Gauteng, Heidelberg and parts of Vosloorus. Most of the snow that was observed since morning was over Heidelberg. Light snowfall and sleet are still possible over the Highveld and the escarpment of Mpumalanga,” Saws said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Metrorail, South African Weather Service



Related

Call for board nominations for SA Weather Service, SANParks, Sanbi
Call for board nominations for SA Weather Service, SANParks, Sanbi3 May 2021
Eskom loadsheds Metrorail in the Western Cape
Eskom loadsheds Metrorail in the Western Cape27 Feb 2020
Image credit: Metrorail
Cape Town's Metrorail train updates are now available on Telegram14 Aug 2019
Image credit: Metrorail Western Cape.
Cape Town's Metrorail trains to shutter free SMS alert service from August1 Aug 2019
Cape Town railway station to close platforms for system upgrade
Cape Town railway station to close platforms for system upgrade22 Jan 2019
Agri EC conference to address farming concerns in the province
Agri EC conference to address farming concerns in the province31 Jul 2018
#AgriMarkets: South-western parts of SA could receive above normal rainfall
#AgriMarkets: South-western parts of SA could receive above normal rainfall26 Jun 2018
Almost 1,400 train coaches lost due to vandalism in past three years
Almost 1,400 train coaches lost due to vandalism in past three years27 Mar 2018

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz