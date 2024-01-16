Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISAICPA & CIMAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Finance Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Staying ahead of unpredictable weather conditions

    Issued by AfriGIS
    20 Jun 2024
    20 Jun 2024
    Geospatial solutions company AfriGIS has provided a text-based weather warning system that MiWay utilises to alert its clients about severe weather conditions.
    Brian Civin, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, AfriGIS
    Brian Civin, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, AfriGIS

    The service is part of MiWay's commitment to safeguarding client assets and enhancing safety.

    “In an era marked by climate change and increasing unpredictable weather conditions, MiWay empowers consumers with the information they need to navigate weather uncertainties,” says Siyakha Masiye, spokesperson for MiWay Insurance. “Through proactive text-based weather warning messages, in collaboration with AfriGIS, we are demonstrating our commitment to safety and effective risk management.”

    The impact of climate change

    With the increase in extreme and unpredictable weather events, short-term insurance companies are looking to weather warning solutions to manage risks and protect both their assets and their clients. By accurately assessing the likelihood of weather-related damages, they allow for better preparation and preventive actions to minimise damage.

    “Insurance companies are turning to data and analytics to step up their game when it comes to handling claims after weather-related incidents,” says Brian Civin, chief sales and marketing Officer, AfriGIS. “By using weather-based data, insurance players are getting better at calculating risks, improving safety measures, and handling claims more efficiently. MiWay has a geospatial solution that brings together information about policies with timely alerts from the South African Weather Service to directly notify clients about impending risks like heavy rain, hailstorms and lightning strikes.”

    “This is a model of how technology can be used to advance the insurance industry by improving safety and reducing risk, and also setting a new standard for proactive customer service,” says Masiye.

    Insurance companies are turning to data and analytics to step up their game when it comes to handling claims after weather-related incident
    Insurance companies are turning to data and analytics to step up their game when it comes to handling claims after weather-related incident

    How it works

    Using real-time data from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) to track storms and extreme weather events. SAWS has lightning sensors across the country to detect lightning with high efficiency and accuracy, which is crucial given South Africa's high incidence of lightning strikes annually. When a storm is forecasted to impact a specific area, AfriGIS's system sends out direct alerts, ensuring timely warnings without overwhelming users with frequent messages. Alerts are sent with a minimum six-hour interval between them, striking a balance between keeping clients informed and avoiding over-communication. This way, AfriGIS mitigates the risk and impact of severe weather for MiWay's clients, enhancing safety and reducing potential damages.

    About AfriGIS

    AfriGIS is the leading Geospatial Information Science company in Southern Africa that specialises in location-sensitive data and solutions. It provides customers across the board with a suite of web-based tools and APIs to connect to, enhance, and enrich their own data with location intelligence, insights, and trusted data. The organisation was founded in 1997 and celebrates more than 27 years in business. It is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) business, with more than 100 employees, in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town in South Africa, Dublin in Ireland, and Dhaka in Bangladesh.

    Read more: MiWay, AfriGIS, South African Weather Service, Brian Civin
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    AfriGIS
    We create ONE OF A KIND GEOSPATIAL SOLUTIONS. We use geospatial information science to bring information about WHERE to life across industries and in any application. This helps our clients unlock value through better business intelligence.

    Related

    Beyond borders &#x2013; AfriGIS develops verified geospatial data for Africa
    AfriGISBeyond borders – AfriGIS develops verified geospatial data for Africa
    30 May 2024
    AfriGIS&#x2019;s Peter Smythe appointed to GeoServer Project Steering Committee
    AfriGISAfriGIS’s Peter Smythe appointed to GeoServer Project Steering Committee
    14 May 2024
    Location intelligence is the secret weapon of data-driven banking
    AfriGISLocation intelligence is the secret weapon of data-driven banking
    13 Mar 2024
    A GIS leap forward in the customer journey
    AfriGISA GIS leap forward in the customer journey
    28 Feb 2024
    What are you looking for?
    AfriGISWhat are you looking for?
    14 Feb 2024
    Steering FMCG growth with GIS insights
    AfriGISSteering FMCG growth with GIS insights
    30 Jan 2024
    Black Swan events and their spatial consequences
    AfriGISBlack Swan events and their spatial consequences
    23 Jan 2024
    Insurance companies weather the storm with threat alerts from AfriGIS
    AfriGISInsurance companies weather the storm with threat alerts from AfriGIS
    16 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz