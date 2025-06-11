Eastern Cape government activates disaster teams in response to cold front

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has activated its disaster management teams in response to severe cold front and associated weather conditions that have struck the province since Monday, 9 June 2025.

Image: Greater Kokstad Municipality

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the provincial government confirmed that emergency response teams have been dispatched to various areas and are working around the clock to provide critical support to communities impacted by heavy rainfall, strong winds, and snowfall.

The South African Weather Service has issued an Orange Alert Level 6, warning of disruptive snowfall in high-lying regions of the province, potential road closures, flooding, and possible power interruptions.

Several roads have been affected by the heavy rains, including the R61 from Umthatha to Ngcobo and N2 to Kokstad near Emakhaphetshwini outside Umthatha. Damages have also been reported in homes in the OR Tambo, Joe Gqabi, Sarah Baartman Districts and Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Rescue teams were dispatched to bolster rescue efforts just along the R61 outside Mthatha, where three children were stuck on a tree. The children have since been rescued.

The provincial government also confirmed that roads such as Wapadsberg Pass, along the R61 between Nxuba and Graaff-Reinet, have been blanketed in snow, prompting a warning to motorists to drive with extreme caution.

“The provincial government's primary objective is to safeguard lives and infrastructure during this extreme weather event. Community members are advised to remain alert, monitor official updates, and strictly follow safety directives,” the provincial government said.

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has urged all motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid non-essential traveling, as well as travelling through flood-prone and mountainous areas.

He also urged citizens to immediately report hazards, such as downed power lines and road accidents to the nearest authorities.

"Our disaster teams are on high alert and ready to respond wherever assistance is needed. We urge the public to stay cautious and prioritise safety above all else.

“Government is fully mobilised, coordinating closely with local municipalities and emergency services to manage the impact of the weather system and support those affected,” Mabuyane said.