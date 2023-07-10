Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Transport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


SA hosts Southern African Transport Conference

10 Jul 2023
Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga is expected to officially open the 41st annual Southern African Transport Conference (SATC 2023), which is currently underway in Pretoria.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Taking place under the theme, 'Rethinking transportation: planning and building resilient systems to meet global externalities', this event is supported by the Department of Transport and the International Road Federation.

Delegates are expected to attend the in-person event, with a limited hybrid component from 10 July until 13 July 2023 at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) International Convention Centre (ICC).

The conference will engage all stakeholders involved in the transport sector on how to provide optimum, effective and efficient transportation solutions to improve service delivery to better respond as a sector to the needs of all users of the region's transport systems.

The conference provides a platform for national and international dialogues on transport as an enabler of socio-economic development.

“It also serves as a forum for discussion and information exchange on the implementation of transport policy, strategy and technology applications for all aspects and modes of transportation.

"Better cooperation between and engagement of all public and private sector stakeholders will be one of the key issues that will be debated and for which solutions will be sought and action plans formulated,” the SATC said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za



Related

Road users urged to resist reckless behaviour during Easter holidays
Road users urged to resist reckless behaviour during Easter holidays31 Mar 2023
Chikunga proposes register of sexual harassment perpetrators
Chikunga proposes register of sexual harassment perpetrators1 Sep 2020
Prasa to get a new permanent board 'soon'
Prasa to get a new permanent board 'soon'14 Feb 2018
Public and private sector collaboration key to unlocking air travel benefits
Public and private sector collaboration key to unlocking air travel benefits12 Oct 2016
skeeze via
Transport on South Africa's election to the International Maritime Organisation Council30 Nov 2015
Captain of Cape Orchid Edgardo De ASIs with the three South African cadets placed on the vessel for six months. They are [L-R] Samkelo Ndongeni (25) a deck cadet from Ngqushwa near King Williams Town, Thembani Mazingi (24) an engine cadet from Cofimvaba, and Gordon Sekatang (26), also an engine cadet from Nelspruit.
SA registers first merchant vessel since 198528 Sep 2015
Chikunga wooing European maritime investors for SA oceans
Chikunga wooing European maritime investors for SA oceans10 Jul 2015
SA hosts African airports conference
SA hosts African airports conference14 Oct 2014

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz