Cape Town Air Access wins Routes World Destination Award for second year

Cape Town Air Access, powered by Wesgro, won the Routes World Destination Award again at this year's global route development conference, which was held in Istanbul, Turkey, from 15 - 17 October 2023.

The Routes World Destination Award champions the marketing support provided by destinations to their airline partners, acknowledging tourism authorities whose marketing activities have had a real impact on their future network development plans.

A sustainable approach to air access

The project exhibited Cape Town and the Western Cape’s tourism, trade, and investment value proposition from a sustainable stand, crafted from 100% recycled material.

Since September 2022, Cape Town Air Access has assisted with the addition of seven new routes and seven new airlines to the Cape Town international route network

Expanding Cape Town's air access

Since receiving the same accolade at Routes World 2022 in Las Vegas, Cape Town Air Access, together with its key partners, further increased the success of the project with the addition of seven new international routes and seven new airlines to Cape Town International Airport.

This translates into an estimated 25% increase in seat capacity for the upcoming peak season (November 2023 – March 2024), with a knock-on effect on air cargo with an estimated 18% increase in capacity when compared to the same period in 2022/23.

Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro and the Official Spokesperson for Cape Town Air Access said: "To win the Routes World Destination Award for the second time in a row reflects the exceptional dedication and commitment demonstrated by the Cape Town Air Access team, alongside our key partners, to unlock the full potential of Cape Town and the Western Cape’s aviation landscape. We are truly honoured, once again, to be acknowledged on such a prominent platform."

"It’s also worth noting that our participation at Routes World 2023 was more than just a showcase of key achievements, but it cemented our commitment to sustainable practices, as we unveiled a stand that not only highlighted the potential of our region but did so in an environmentally conscious manner," added Stander.

Targeting underserved priority routes

Whilst connectivity has been re-established and improved for Cape Town and the Western Cape's biggest source markets, there are still some noteworthy unserved priority routes, including direct connections to Nigeria, Ireland, China, India, and Australia. This is in addition to maintaining and growing the present route network with existing and valuable airline partners,

The project’s participation at this year’s Routes World also marked a significant milestone - for the first time, Cape Town Air Access had its own dedicated stand. Embracing the global green transition, the project proudly exhibited Cape Town and the Western Cape’s tourism, trade, and investment value proposition from a sustainable stand, crafted from 100% recycled material. This innovative, re-pulpable stand can be repurposed, reused, or recycled, and will ultimately enter the earth as a biodegradable nutrient.

To deepen the project's commitment to sustainability, the team collaborated with Sealand Gear, a Cape Town-based lifestyle brand that prioritises the well-being of both the people and the planet by creating responsibly made gear and apparel, employing a combination of recycled, responsible, and ethically sourced materials.

Public and private sector support

Mireille Wenger, provincial minister of finance and economic opportunities, said: "The air access initiative, powered by Wesgro, is a perfect example of how the public and private sector can work together to boost economic growth and job creation by increasing connectivity. More tourists mean more jobs in the Western Cape, and I extend my congratulations to the air access team and to Wesgro for the well-deserved recognition in being awarded the Routes World Destination Award for the second year in a row.

"By combining our efforts, and working together, we will succeed in landing many more foreign and local visitors, growing our economy and creating many more tourism-related jobs in the Western Cape."

"The City is proud to support and work with the Air Access team who have done great work in connecting Cape Town with the world. The Air Access initiative is a demonstration of our commitment to growing the aviation economy from strength to strength. We are committed to building on the gains we have made in supporting the development of travel and trade that boosts employment and investment opportunities and we recognise aviation as a key pillar of this mission.

"The result of this great partnership is the approximately 215 international flights that will start landing every week from November, bringing visitors and investors to our shores, concluded Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth in the City of Cape Town.