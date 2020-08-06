Compensation for catching Covid-19 at work: new COIDA directive

High potential for exposure to known or suspected sources of Covid-19 during medical, post-mortem or laboratory procedures

eg healthcare employees or morgue employees

High potential for exposure to known or suspected sources of Covid-19

eg healthcare delivery and support employees and medical transport employees

Persons that require frequent and/or close contact with people who may be infected with the virus (SARS-CoV-2) but who are not known or suspected Covid-19 patients

In areas where there is ongoing community transmission, employees in this category may have contact with the general public (eg schools and points of entry)