'Dare To Dream' With BET Software's bursary programme

ICT is the backbone of innovation and progress. Yet, there is a growing demand for skilled professionals in the technology industry. That is why BET Software is proud to launch its 2024 'Dare To Dream' bursary programme, to enable students to be part of the digital revolution shaping the future.

Nothando Zwane Nowinile Ngubo

Candidates meeting the following requirements are eligible to apply:

South African citizenship



Completing or completed Matric



Studying or met admission to study towards a Higher Education qualification in the following ICT-related fields: Information Technology and Information Systems

Computer Science

Information Systems

System and Network Administration

Software Engineering

Computer Engineering

Cybersecurity

Studying or registered to study at a recognised Higher Learning Institute in South Africa



Achieved a minimum overall average of 65% for the current year of study

Recipients can apply for further funding with each additional year of study. Once bursary recipients have successfully completed their studies, they can also apply to join the BET Software graduate programme, which offers potential work-back experience.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says that a degree in ICT encourages critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability, which are essential skills in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.

“Technology plays a pivotal role in solving societal problems and improving the quality of life. By applying for our 'Dare To Dream' bursaries, students have the opportunity to contribute to solutions that address social, environmental, and economic challenges,” he explains.

Every year, the goal of the company is to make a tangible difference in the lives of students through the bursaries.

Nowinile Ngubo, a bursary recipient studying towards a Business Information Technology Diploma at the University of Johannesburg, says that being awarded the 'Dare To Dream' bursary has been life-changing. “The bursary has offered essential financial support and encouragement to pursue my tech dream with unwavering focus and determination. It has evoked a sense of assurance and security, it’s like a parent saying go and get your dreams, and I will take care the rest,” she asserts.

Nothando Zwane, another bursary recipient doing her final year at the University of Pretoria, says it is important to dare to dream because dreaming has given her a sense of purpose. “My dreams allow me to think outside the box. They encourage ideas and goals. By daring to dream, I can learn more skills to better myself. Thank you, BET Software,” she adds.

Interested students can apply here. Applications close 31 October 2023.



