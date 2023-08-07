Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareAfriGISStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Software Company news South Africa

'Dare To Dream' With BET Software's bursary programme

7 Aug 2023
Issued by: BET Software
ICT is the backbone of innovation and progress. Yet, there is a growing demand for skilled professionals in the technology industry. That is why BET Software is proud to launch its 2024 'Dare To Dream' bursary programme, to enable students to be part of the digital revolution shaping the future.
Nothando Zwane
Nothando Zwane
Nowinile Ngubo
Nowinile Ngubo

Candidates meeting the following requirements are eligible to apply:

  • South African citizenship
  • Completing or completed Matric
  • Studying or met admission to study towards a Higher Education qualification in the following ICT-related fields:

    • Information Technology and Information Systems
    • Computer Science
    • Information Systems
    • System and Network Administration
    • Software Engineering
    • Computer Engineering
    • Cybersecurity

  • Studying or registered to study at a recognised Higher Learning Institute in South Africa
  • Achieved a minimum overall average of 65% for the current year of study

Recipients can apply for further funding with each additional year of study. Once bursary recipients have successfully completed their studies, they can also apply to join the BET Software graduate programme, which offers potential work-back experience.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says that a degree in ICT encourages critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability, which are essential skills in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.

“Technology plays a pivotal role in solving societal problems and improving the quality of life. By applying for our 'Dare To Dream' bursaries, students have the opportunity to contribute to solutions that address social, environmental, and economic challenges,” he explains.

Every year, the goal of the company is to make a tangible difference in the lives of students through the bursaries.

Nowinile Ngubo, a bursary recipient studying towards a Business Information Technology Diploma at the University of Johannesburg, says that being awarded the 'Dare To Dream' bursary has been life-changing. “The bursary has offered essential financial support and encouragement to pursue my tech dream with unwavering focus and determination. It has evoked a sense of assurance and security, it’s like a parent saying go and get your dreams, and I will take care the rest,” she asserts.

Nothando Zwane, another bursary recipient doing her final year at the University of Pretoria, says it is important to dare to dream because dreaming has given her a sense of purpose. “My dreams allow me to think outside the box. They encourage ideas and goals. By daring to dream, I can learn more skills to better myself. Thank you, BET Software,” she adds.

Interested students can apply here. Applications close 31 October 2023.

NextOptions
BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
Read more: Michael Collins, BET Software

Related

BET Software motivates future coding maestros
BET SoftwareBET Software motivates future coding maestros31 Jul 2023
Introducing BET Software To Cape Town
BET SoftwareIntroducing BET Software To Cape Town25 Jul 2023
#MandelaMonth: BET Software continues being a catalyst for positive change
BET Software#MandelaMonth: BET Software continues being a catalyst for positive change20 Jul 2023
#YouthMonth: BET Software applauds its &quot;Dare To Dream&quot; bursary recipients - Class of 2023
BET Software#YouthMonth: BET Software applauds its "Dare To Dream" bursary recipients - Class of 202327 Jun 2023
#AfricaMonth: Tech lessons from DevConf 2023
BET Software#AfricaMonth: Tech lessons from DevConf 202331 May 2023
BET Software in Johannesburg turns 1
BET SoftwareBET Software in Johannesburg turns 119 May 2023
BET Software sponsors DevConf 2023
BET SoftwareBET Software sponsors DevConf 202317 May 2023
BET Software appoints Grant Meldrum as national business development executive
BET SoftwareBET Software appoints Grant Meldrum as national business development executive5 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz