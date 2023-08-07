'Dare To Dream' With BET Software's bursary programme

Candidates meeting the following requirements are eligible to apply:
Recipients can apply for further funding with each additional year of study. Once bursary recipients have successfully completed their studies, they can also apply to join the BET Software graduate programme, which offers potential work-back experience.
Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says that a degree in ICT encourages critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability, which are essential skills in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.
“Technology plays a pivotal role in solving societal problems and improving the quality of life. By applying for our 'Dare To Dream' bursaries, students have the opportunity to contribute to solutions that address social, environmental, and economic challenges,” he explains.
Every year, the goal of the company is to make a tangible difference in the lives of students through the bursaries.
Nowinile Ngubo, a bursary recipient studying towards a Business Information Technology Diploma at the University of Johannesburg, says that being awarded the 'Dare To Dream' bursary has been life-changing. “The bursary has offered essential financial support and encouragement to pursue my tech dream with unwavering focus and determination. It has evoked a sense of assurance and security, it’s like a parent saying go and get your dreams, and I will take care the rest,” she asserts.
Nothando Zwane, another bursary recipient doing her final year at the University of Pretoria, says it is important to dare to dream because dreaming has given her a sense of purpose. “My dreams allow me to think outside the box. They encourage ideas and goals. By daring to dream, I can learn more skills to better myself. Thank you, BET Software,” she adds.
Interested students can apply here. Applications close 31 October 2023.