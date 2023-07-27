Fyn Restaurant becomes latest member of Relais & Châteaux

Fyn restaurant has been selected to join Relais & Châteaux, a prestigious global association of 5-star hotels and two- or three-star Michelin restaurants that are known for their excellent cuisine, outstanding hospitality, and commitment to local heritage and the environment.

Source: Supplied

Fyn's selection to join Relais & Châteaux is the latest in a series of accolades for the Cape Town restaurant, further solidifying its place among the world's best culinary destinations. In June, Fyn was awarded the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award by The World's 50 Best Restaurants, and it has also been ranked on the Top 100 list for the third consecutive year since its opening in 2018.

Relais & Châteaux membership is considered a mark of excellence internationally. It’s a commendation especially valued by founder and managing director of Fyn Restaurant, Peter Tempelhoff, a Relais & Châteaux World Culinary Council member. He shares this achievement in partnership with Fyn’s culinary director, chef Ashley Moss, service and beverage director Jennifer Hugé, CEO Paul Bruce-Brand, and a talented kitchen and hospitality team.

"Becoming the first stand-alone Relais & Châteaux restaurant in South Africa and the African continent is a very proud moment for my team and me," says Tempelhoff. "Having been involved in the association for nearly 20 years, Fyn's becoming a new member feels natural. We share the same commitments to quality, excellence, sustainability, community and integrity, and it is an honour and pleasure to share these ideals with my team and our guests."

Relais & Châteaux president, Laurent Gardinier, comments: "I am delighted that these eight new properties have become part of Relais & Châteaux. With each of these members, we share a passion for authenticity and terroir, for they are committed to showcasing, sharing, and preserving the culinary, cultural, architectural, and natural heritage of their regions."

Fyn takes its place in the Relais & Châteaux family alongside restaurants Saga in New York and Providence in Los Angeles, which both have two Michelin stars, as well as several world-renowned hotels.