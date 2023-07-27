Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelFusionDesignEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food Services News South Africa

#Bookmarks2023

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Fyn Restaurant becomes latest member of Relais & Châteaux

27 Jul 2023
Fyn restaurant has been selected to join Relais & Châteaux, a prestigious global association of 5-star hotels and two- or three-star Michelin restaurants that are known for their excellent cuisine, outstanding hospitality, and commitment to local heritage and the environment.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Fyn's selection to join Relais & Châteaux is the latest in a series of accolades for the Cape Town restaurant, further solidifying its place among the world's best culinary destinations. In June, Fyn was awarded the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award by The World's 50 Best Restaurants, and it has also been ranked on the Top 100 list for the third consecutive year since its opening in 2018.

Relais & Châteaux membership is considered a mark of excellence internationally. It’s a commendation especially valued by founder and managing director of Fyn Restaurant, Peter Tempelhoff, a Relais & Châteaux World Culinary Council member. He shares this achievement in partnership with Fyn’s culinary director, chef Ashley Moss, service and beverage director Jennifer Hugé, CEO Paul Bruce-Brand, and a talented kitchen and hospitality team.

Fyn Restaurant awarded the coveted Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award 2023
Fyn Restaurant awarded the coveted Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award 2023

22 Jun 2023

"Becoming the first stand-alone Relais & Châteaux restaurant in South Africa and the African continent is a very proud moment for my team and me," says Tempelhoff. "Having been involved in the association for nearly 20 years, Fyn's becoming a new member feels natural. We share the same commitments to quality, excellence, sustainability, community and integrity, and it is an honour and pleasure to share these ideals with my team and our guests."

Relais & Châteaux president, Laurent Gardinier, comments: "I am delighted that these eight new properties have become part of Relais & Châteaux. With each of these members, we share a passion for authenticity and terroir, for they are committed to showcasing, sharing, and preserving the culinary, cultural, architectural, and natural heritage of their regions."

Fyn takes its place in the Relais & Châteaux family alongside restaurants Saga in New York and Providence in Los Angeles, which both have two Michelin stars, as well as several world-renowned hotels.

NextOptions
Read more: hospitality industry, food services, restaurant industry, South Africa restaurants, tourism and travel

Related

Navigating the financial impact of load shedding on South African hotels
Navigating the financial impact of load shedding on South African hotels6 hours ago
How the tourism industry can unleash the power of strategic partnerships
How the tourism industry can unleash the power of strategic partnerships2 days ago
Report reveals SA's key hotel performance trends
Report reveals SA's key hotel performance trends3 days ago
Source: Free-Photos via
FlyNamibia and Airlink make booking easier for travellers3 days ago
Source: Supplied | Radisson Collection Resort Marsa Alam Port Phoenice
Radisson Hotel Group reports strong H1 growth3 days ago
Weak rand and affordable luxury beckon global travellers
Weak rand and affordable luxury beckon global travellers24 Jul 2023
Babylonstoren takes top honours as Best Resort Hotel in Africa
Babylonstoren takes top honours as Best Resort Hotel in Africa18 Jul 2023
Source: Supplied.
Relais & Châteaux welcomes back Morukuru Family Madikwe11 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz