Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

CIMABroad MediaBizcommunity.comIrvine PartnersMiWayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • Operations Team Leader Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    JSE gives the green light to actively managed certificates

    5 Aug 2022
    The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has amended the listing requirements to include actively managed certificates (AMCs) in the suite of products offered to the market, providing investors with exposure to one of the fastest-growing securities globally.
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    AMCs are non-interest paying instruments that offer investors exposure to the performance of a portfolio that is actively managed by an independent portfolio manager according to a specific investment mandate.

    AMCs usually reference local or offshore portfolios with underlying assets such as liquid securities, derivatives, commodities and currencies.

    AMCs are, therefore, used by both institutional and retail investors wishing to gain exposure to assets, which are managed according to a specific active investment strategy, by means of a listed instrument.

    “We are committed to exploring solutions that will meet the needs of our clients while creating an enabling environment for issuers. There is growing demand locally for AMCs with an increasing listing trend of AMCs globally attributable to the product’s appeal in flexibility, application possibilities and cost efficiency,” says Valdene Reddy, director of capital markets at the JSE.

    The listing of AMCs comes after a rigorous public-consultation process by the JSE and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

    Growing local interest in AMCs

    There has been a growth in interest by local investors in AMCs because they offer investors the ability to diversify their portfolios into offshore or local markets, gain exposure to the performance of an investment manager’s actively managed portfolio and their prowess, all while being able to buy and sell the product during JSE trading hours.

    They trade under exchange traded products (ETP) trading segment ZA06 and the AMC trading sector.

    “We are thrilled about the listing of AMCs under new regulations as we expand the plethora of securities that can be listed and traded on the JSE. The listing of AMCs is a testament to JSE’s commitment to collaborating and co-creating responsive solution to market needs,” Reddy concludes.

    NextOptions
    Read more: JSE, retail investors, capital markets, Financial Sector Conduct Authority

    Related

    Source: Supplied. A2X chief executive officer, Kevin Brady.
    Discovery gets green light to trade on A2X28 Jun 2022
    Standard Bank Top Women Leaders digimag 17th edition is bigger than ever
    Topco MediaStandard Bank Top Women Leaders digimag 17th edition is bigger than ever20 Jun 2022
    Source: iStock.
    Satrix lists ETF that bets on healthcare innovation27 May 2022
    TCF regulation a win-win for SA customers and techcos
    TCF regulation a win-win for SA customers and techcos5 May 2022
    Sygnia lists an ETF targeting China and Hong Kong
    Sygnia lists an ETF targeting China and Hong Kong21 Apr 2022
    Source:
    Launch of SA's first national green finance taxonomy4 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz