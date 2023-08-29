Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISSAICABinanceESBOAICPA & CIMADentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


TymeBank offers free real-time interbank payments for 7.6 million customers

29 Aug 2023
TymeBank, South Africa's rapidly growing digital bank, introduces PayShap, the country's first free real-time interbank digital payment service for its 7.6-million customers, enhancing affordability for all.
Source: Supplied. TymeBank chief executive officer, Coen Jonker.
Source: Supplied. TymeBank chief executive officer, Coen Jonker.

PayShap, which aims to reduce South Africans’ dependence on cash and build trust in digital payment methods, makes payments safer, faster, and more cost-effective. “With the aim of digitising cash payments,

TymeBank has already been offering customers different low-cost instant payment options for some time now. However, we have been eagerly awaiting our turn to join the PayShap revolution. By making PayShap to mobile-numbers free, we are giving all our individual and business customers the opportunity to fully enjoy the benefits of real-time digital payments across banks without having to worry about transaction fees,” says TymeBank chief commercial officer Cheslyn Jacobs.

With PayShap, TymeBank customers can now enjoy:

  • Not having to exchange banking details for payments: PayShap enables payments using an identifier other than a bank account number, i.e. a cellphone number (ShapID) registered with a participating bank..

  • Secure payments within seconds They can send and receive money instantly with the guarantee that money will reflect immediately in the recipient’s account..

  • The ease of moving funds to or from any participating bank: They can send or receive money from any bank offering PayShap. This means that PayShap transactions can now take place between Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank or TymeBank with more banks to join soon..

  • The option of being able to pay any amount up to R3,000: With PayShap, any low-value payment of up to R3,000 for any day-to-day activity is possible.

    • “Built as a South African payments industry initiative, PayShap has been changing the way South Africans pay since its market launch in March.

    "We are extremely excited to welcome TymeBank to this exciting space that offers a wide range of benefits for individuals and small merchant account holders,” says Mpho Sadiki, chief product officer at BankservAfrica.

    PayShap is being released to the market in two stages. The second leg will introduce an additional request-to-pay function which makes it possible for a person to request payment and receive money securely and immediately in their bank account.

    NextOptions
    Read more: BankservAfrica, TymeBank

    Related

    Generative AI is entering every sector. Source: Steve Johnson/Unsplash
    ChatSME: Retail Capital brings generative AI to the SME market3 days ago
    Source:
    June brings a slight boost to average take-home pay, offering relief27 Jul 2023
    Source: © Afrikan Heroes TymeBank has appointed The Odd Number as its new brand and creative partner, effective 1 September 2023
    The Odd Number appointed Tymebank's brand and creative partner6 Jul 2023
    Source:
    May 2023 sees decline in salaries amid economic woes22 Jun 2023
    Source:
    White paper tackles cross-border payments headache in SADC14 Jun 2023
    Source:
    May Beti data confirms economic stagnation12 Jun 2023
    Source: Supplied. Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank announces the launch of Payshap!
    FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank offer first cloud-based instant payments service13 Mar 2023
    New ways must be sought to make the most of scarce healthcare resources
    New ways must be sought to make the most of scarce healthcare resources21 Feb 2023

    News

    More industry news

    Let's do Biz