Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAAICPA & CIMAOlea South AfricaGreenCapeBinanceBonitasEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Standard Bank latest to shut the door on Sekunjalo-related accounts

4 Aug 2023
Standard Bank has acted fast, following a recent ruling by the Competition Appeal Court (CAC) which sets aside an interim order granted by the Competition Tribunal obliging it, with seven other banks, to reinstate or maintain bank accounts for companies within the Sekunjalo Group.
Source: Standard Bank Group.
Source: Standard Bank Group.

Last year, the Competition Tribunal found that in refusing to deal with the Sekunjalo entities, Standard Bank (and other banks) had acted unilaterally as dominant firms.

Standard Bank, with Mercantile Bank and Access Bank, appealed against the decision and on Monday won the appeal.

The Competition Appeal Court found that:

  • There was no evidence that any of the banks directly co-ordinated with one another in refusing to deal with the Sekunjalo Group. Indeed, Standard Bank had not yet decided to refuse banking services at the time the application was heard.

  • There was no legal or factual basis to find that the three banks had contravened the Competition Act. For that reason, the CAC held that no order for interim relief should have been granted against Standard Bank by the Competition Tribunal.

Read the full article on the Daily Maverick.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Read more: Standard Bank, Independent Newspapers, Sekunjalo Group

Related

Image source: kritchanut –
Standard Bank to acquire remainder of Liberty Two Degrees28 Jul 2023
Source: 123RF
Connecting the dots to deliver sustainable healthcare27 Jul 2023
Diana Springer has been appointed as head of brand and marketing. Source: Supplied.
Standard Bank appoints Diana Springer as head of brand and marketing21 Jul 2023
Why top companies use MyBroadband to reach South African ICT executives
Broad MediaWhy top companies use MyBroadband to reach South African ICT executives18 Jul 2023
Source: © PRovoke Media PRovoke Media's Influence 100 features a number of South African communicators
South African communicators feature on PRovoke Media's Influence 100 2023 list14 Jul 2023
Mandela Day: Celebrating the tenacity of the South African 'gees' amid multiple crises
Food Forward SAMandela Day: Celebrating the tenacity of the South African 'gees' amid multiple crises27 Jun 2023
Source: © The Reading List The cover of Freedom Writer: My Life and Times, the autobiography of legendary journalist Juby Mayet
Sanef fund to fight misinformation on journalism27 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz