Santam appoints new executive head of strategy and investor relations

Santam has appointed Gugu Mtetwa as the company's executive head of strategy and investor relations, with effect from 1 February 2023.

Mtetwa is a qualified chartered accountant and holds a Masters degree in Finance from the University of London. She joins Santam from Allan Gray where she fulfilled the role of executive: institutional clients operations.

Mtetwa was an audit partner at PwC from 2008 until 2014. She has 20 years of experience in financial services, telecommunications and professional services, and she has extensive knowledge of the insurance and investment management industries.

Mtetwa previously served as an independent non-executive director of Santam. She has also served on the boards of Equites Properties and Sasfin Bank.

“Mtetwa's appointment is key to the delivery of our refreshed strategy, which is aimed at driving growth and remaining relevant to the changing needs of our customers. She brings to her role a finite understanding of Santam and a skillset that will enhance the sharpening of our strategy and operating model. We are very happy to welcome Mtetwa and to have acquired her services,” said Tavaziva Madzinga, Santam Group chief executive officer.