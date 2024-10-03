Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Aluma CapitalSAICATax Debt ComplianceDNA Brand ArchitectsMedihelpPromiseAfriGISTishala CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Finance

    PwC shuts operations in nine African countries

    PwC shut operations in nine sub-Saharan African countries last month following a strategic review, the Big Four accounting firm said, in response to a media report that said the company exited over a dozen countries to avoid scandals.
    By Bipasha Dey, Kanjyik Ghosh and Harshita Meenaktshi
    16 Apr 2025
    16 Apr 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    PwC, which operates as a global network of locally owned partnerships, has shut operations in the Ivory Coast, Gabon, Cameroon, Madagascar, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Congo Republic, Republic of Guinea and Equatorial Guinea, it said in a statement published on its website on Monday, 31 March 2025.

    The accounting firm pointed to a statement in response to queries on a Financial Times article published earlier in the day that said PwC had exited multiple countries that were deemed too small, risky or unprofitable.

    The decision came due to mounting differences with local partners, who said they lost over a third of their business in recent years after pressure from PwC's global executives to drop risky clients, the FT said, citing people familiar with the matter.

    The PwC statement did not give a reason for the move.

    The FT report, citing a register of PwC entities and local news reports, said PwC had also cut ties with member firms in Zimbabwe, Malawi and Fiji.

    PwC has faced an exodus of clientele and layoffs across countries since last year.

    PwC's mainland China unit was hit with a $62m fine and six-month suspension for audit failures related to property developer China Evergrande's $78bn fraud.

    Last month, Britain fined PwC about $6m in relation to the audit of Wyelands Bank for financial year 2019.

    The firm is working with Saudi Arabia and its sovereign wealth fund to mend relations after the kingdom suspended activities between the $925bn fund's holding company and PwC.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz