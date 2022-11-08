Industries

Land Bank shows promising turnaround signs, but faces long road to recovery

8 Nov 2022
By: Ray Mahlaka
Has the Land Bank finally turned a corner? Possibly.
Fields of wheat are seen on farmland on the banks of the Orange River near Van der Kloof, South Africa, File. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Fields of wheat are seen on farmland on the banks of the Orange River near Van der Kloof, South Africa, File. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The state-owned company, which provides loans to established and emerging farmers, is profitable again after being on a money-losing streak for two years since 2020. The Land Bank pencilled in a profit of R1.39bn for the year to 31 March 2022, from a loss of R711m in 2021, and a loss of R905m in the previous year.

The Land Bank’s latest profits were largely driven by crafty but legitimate accounting practices. The Land Bank quickly wrote off soured loans of farmers to ensure that manageable and not large losses were recorded — an exercise that contributed to about 93% of its profits. Also boosting its profits were gains or income it received on its investments and the reduction of company expenses, mainly managing its loan book worth more than R20-billion internally rather than paying fees for someone else to do so.

Read the original article on Daily Maverick.

SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
