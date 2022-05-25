Industries

The loss of a Great Mind: Mike Schüssler

25 May 2022
Renowned SA economist, Mike Schüssler has died.

Source: Facebook.
Source: Facebook.
He was chief economist at Economists.co.za.

BankservAfrica would like to express its deep sorrow on his passing and would like to extend condolences to his wife and family.

Since 2012, Mike has been the consulting economist and media spokesperson for the monthly BankservAfrica indices, namely the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index, BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index and BankservAfrica Private Pensions Index, as well as special economic reports.

“Mike Schüssler has been a partner and a friend to BankservAfrica for many years. On behalf of the team, I would like to send our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences on the passing of Mike.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time. As an economist and as a citizen, he will be remembered for his selfless service of sharing information regularly and ensuring its relatedness for each and every South African. He will be sorely missed,” says Jan Pilbauer, chied executive officer of BankservAfrica.

"He was passionate about South Africa"


Mike will be remembered for his tremendous contributions to South Africa.

“Mike communicated complex economic concepts in a way that ordinary South Africans could understand – in that way, he brought economics to the dinner table and made us all feel more knowledgeable by demystifying economics for many of us.

"He was passionate about South Africa and created a niche with the development of the BankservAfrica economic indices.

"He left an indelible mark as an economist, and those of us who knew him and worked closely with him will feel his loss for years to come,” ends Shergeran Naidoo, BankservAfrica’s head of Stakeholder Engagements.
