UCT fire - campus evacuated, library gutted, classes suspended

The University of Cape Town's library has been destroyed and students evacuated after the fire that started on the slopes of Table Mountain near Rhodes Memorial yesterday spread onto the Rondebosch campus.

Student evacuation

Any UCT res students who have been directly affected by the fire are welcome to come over to Den Anker this evening.

We will serve you a plate of food, you will need to provide us with proof of your res card.#DenAnker #NewlandsFire #UCTStudents #Fire #CapeTownFire — Den Anker Restaurant (@den_anker) April 18, 2021

This is a free ride to get to safety. Please only use this code (SafeUCT) if you need to get somewhere safe ���� #capetownfire pic.twitter.com/bVCqXHzGZ6 — Bolt South Africa (@Boltapp_za) April 18, 2021

For those needing to evacuate the UCT campuses, please apply the promo code UCTFIRES in your Uber app. This offers you 2 free trips (up to R100 each) from this location! Valid until 19 April 2021 - please evacuate safely. #UberCommunity — Uber South Africa (@Uber_RSA) April 18, 2021

Public assistance

Emergency relief fund

Counselling services

SA Depression and Anxiety Group: 080 024 2526



ICAS: 080 111 3945

Academic impact