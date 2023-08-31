Is online schooling right for your child?

In recent years, online schooling has gained immense popularity as a viable alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. With technological advancements and the global shift towards digital learning, many parents find themselves pondering whether online schooling is the right choice for their child. In this blog, we will explore the pros and cons of online schooling to help you make an informed decision about whether it suits your child's unique needs and learning style.
Attending an online school offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing students to learn at their own pace and according to their own schedule. This can be particularly beneficial for students who have other commitments or interests that require customised time management.
Think Digital Academy’s online school platform provides a personalised learning experience, in that students can work at their own pace. Each student can tailor their learning journey to suit their needs, by rewatching lessons, taking time working through concepts which they struggle to grasp and similarly, picking up the pace as their confidence grows in other learning areas, adapting to the student's pace and abilities. This personalised approach can cater to a child's specific strengths and areas that need improvement, enhancing overall learning outcomes.
Through online schooling, students have access to a wealth of digital resources, from interactive simulations to multimedia presentations. This exposure to diverse learning materials can enhance engagement and understanding. Traditional schooling can get rather boring when students are limited to learning in a 2D environment. Schooling online makes the learning journey fun, interesting and interactive.
Online schooling can provide a safe and comfortable learning environment for children who may struggle with social interactions or face bullying in traditional school settings.
One of the most significant concerns that parents face of online schooling is the potential for reduced social interaction. Traditional schools offer opportunities for children to develop crucial social skills and build friendships, which may be limited in an online setting.
Physical schools often offer a plethora of extracurricular activities such as sports, arts and clubs. Attending an online school may limit these opportunities for holistic development and exploration of interests. Think Digital Academy provides students with many opportunities to interact with other students schooling online. A diverse range of virtual clubs and societies allows students to connect and interact online, while enjoying developing a new skill. Students are also given the opportunity to meet their peers at a number of in-person events, held at various locations throughout the course of the year. Many students also join various cultural and sporting clubs, offered within their communities.
Online schooling demands a high level of self-motivation and discipline. Some children may find it challenging to stay focused and organised without the structure and supervision of a traditional classroom. Fortunately, Think Digital Academy has given parents all the tools they need to keep track of their child’s progress. A weekly activity report is sent to each parent once a week, detailing their child’s activity and progress.
Deciding whether online schooling is right for your child involves careful consideration of their individual needs, preferences and learning style. While online schooling offers flexibility, personalised learning and access to a variety of resources, it may also pose a few minor challenges related to social interaction and self-discipline. As a parent, it's crucial to weigh the pros and cons and make an informed choice that aligns with your child's educational and personal development goals. Remember that every child is unique, and what works best for one may not be suitable for another.