Is online schooling right for your child?

One of the most significant concerns that parents face of online schooling is the potential for reduced social interaction. Traditional schools offer opportunities for children to develop crucial social skills and build friendships, which may be limited in an online setting.

Physical schools often offer a plethora of extracurricular activities such as sports, arts and clubs. Attending an online school may limit these opportunities for holistic development and exploration of interests. Think Digital Academy provides students with many opportunities to interact with other students schooling online. A diverse range of virtual clubs and societies allows students to connect and interact online, while enjoying developing a new skill. Students are also given the opportunity to meet their peers at a number of in-person events, held at various locations throughout the course of the year. Many students also join various cultural and sporting clubs, offered within their communities.