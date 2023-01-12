Industries

Qwest TV comes to DStv this month

12 Jan 2023
Music streaming platform Qwest TV will become officially available on DStv channel 330.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Music lovers will now be able to access Qwest TV via the DStv bouquet as well as on the Showmax platform. The channel will be included in all the DStv packages in 44 countries across the continent.

The channel offering includes:

  • Exclusive concerts from legendary artists as well as rising stars from across the globe
  • Premium music documentaries
  • Archived artist footage
  • Unreleased interviews with music icons including Erykah Badu, Questlove, Salif Keita, Gregory Porter, Marcus Miller, Seun Kuti, Kamasi Washington and Fatoumata Diawara

Founded in 2017 by the legendary Quincy Jones, alongside TV and music producer and programmer Reza Ackbaraly, Qwest TV plans to bring genre-agnostic musical content to the African continent.

“We are elated to be part of Multichoice family and to launch Qwest TV to the African market. We are expanding our mission to offer high-end music to everyone. Africa is a land of traditions and music, and we’re very happy to build such a great partnership on this gorgeous continent!“ says CEO Reza Ackbaraly.

Source:
MultiChoice opens applications for film programme

4 Jan 2023

“I’m so proud to announce that Qwest TV is now available on Multichoice, Africa’s leading entertainment network. This means that my friends in South Africa, and forty-three more African territories, will have access to great, genre-defying music, 24/7. From African legends proudly proclaiming their heritage to jazz, classical, electronic and amazing deep-dive music documentaries, Africa is the source of music's heartbeat and the cradle of modern music. I'm looking forward to celebrating diverse sounds with y'all!” explains Jones.

With the core focus of expanding the content offering for viewers with quality entertainment, Georginah Machiridza, executive head for general entertainment channels at MultiChoice Group harps on the importance of such partnerships.

“What is key to us is that, whilst our audiences are driven by an appetite for homegrown content, we also complement it with the best in international content. To this end, we work with a selection of partners to ensure a comprehensive one-stop shop for our customers. Our partnership with Qwest TV is one we are thrilled about, and we cannot wait for our DStv customers to experience it,” says Machiridza.

QWEST TV will air on DStv from 20 January 2023.

Source:
Source:
