    Save the date for Joy of Jazz 2022

    5 Sep 2022
    The Joy of Jazz Festival is returning to the Sandton Convention Centre later this year for its 23rd instalment.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The 2022 Joy of Jazz will be a thrilling presentation of the Ultimate African Jazz Experience, a joyful groove against the funk occasioned by the slump of the past two years of pandemic restrictions.

    Kicking off proceedings on the Conga stage, the sensational baritone, Dumza Maswana with a wondrous set Celebrating African Song will perform with an all-star band of impeccable instrumentalists, pianist Andile Yenana, bassist Shane Cooper and drummer Sakhi Nompozolo alongside reedman Sisonke Xonti with hornsman Sakhile Simani, and Thandeka Mfinyongo on Uhadi. They find fine balance in the incredibly gifted singer-songwriter, Mandisi Dyantyis.

    Image by Eric Ryan Anderson: Sting is coming to South Africa in 2023
    Get ready for Sting's arrival in South Africa

    1 Sep 2022

    The band, Mahube with Music From Southern Africa features saxophonist Steve Dyer (South Africa), vocalists Muneyi and Siya Makuzeni (South Africa) and Xixel Langa (Mozambique) along with mbira Hope Masike (Zimbabwe).

    Then there’s the much-anticipated showcase of multi-award-winning pianist and composer, Bokani Dyer’s Project Radio Sechaba performed for the first time premier jazz stage for the first time.

    One of his generation's most exciting saxophonists and composers, Linda Skhakhane, has a high-powered quintet that includes pianist Afrika Mkhize, drummer Sphelelo Mazibuko, bassist Benjamin Jephta and Siphamandla Dlamini on the Dinaledi Stage presented by 702.

    Along with this stream of strong youthful headline acts, the festival’s return is buoyed by a spirit of resilient, elegant recovery plus a set of tribute performances in celebration of key jazz figures who passed away in the past two years. Saxophonist, and composer from Budaza will pay fitting tribute to the village pope, Tshepo Tshola; this set along with the performance by prodigiously gifted songstress, Maleh featuring Leomile and Lioness will hold up the musical flag for Lesotho's musical marvels.

    Image supplied: The SAMA28 winners have been announced
    All the South African Music Award winners!

    29 Aug 2022

    In another notable salutation, Gloria Bosman will lead a glorious celebration of the music and legacy of the late grand matriarch of song, Sibongile Khumalo. The Horn Summit, A Tribute to Bra Johnny Mekoa will honour the great trumpet maestro and founder of the Music Academy of Gauteng. The tribute performance will feature Mekoa’s former colleagues and some of the great alumni of his music school. These include saxophonists Khaya Mahlangu and Mthunzi Mvubu, trumpeters Sydney Mavundla and Prince Lengoasa, trombonist Malcom Jiyane, pianist Mongezi Conjwa and bassist Steven Mabona along with Hendrick Mojeki on vocals.

    The musical magic of the people of Mozambique will be given fine expression by Maputo’s own Moreira Chonguiça with Irmandade (Brotherhood) featuring Jaco Maria. The guitar wizard of Maputo, Jimmy Dludlu will also ascend to the Conga Stage to wow jazz lovers with his singular sound. The enthralling voice of SA pop MSAKI and the Golden Circle are also set to give an unmissable performance for the ages. Charl Duplesis will feature the masterful Ziza Muftic and Thandi Ntuli in a thrilling collaborative experience.

    Image by Nadine Smallberg: Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman
    #MusicExchange: Berry good at persevering

    By 30 Aug 2022

    Festival producer, Mantwa Chinoamadi-Mutsinya says, “We see this as the year of recovery for us as a festival, but also for the whole local music ecosystem. The industry has been under severe strain for the past two years. We’ve chosen to use this year’s festival as a catalytic investment in the recovery for local talent. Joy of Jazz has also been a central platform for the development of jazz talent over the past 23 years. As we rebuild from the hiatus of the pandemic we thought it prudent to prioritise local music and talent.”

    Along with the premier musical offering, festival organisers, TMusicman in collaboration with Synergy Business Events are presenting the inaugural 2022 Joy of Jazz “Music and Lifestyle Experience (Expo).

    The Expo aims to attract 3,000 visitors and over 100 exhibitors. It is open to both concert and non-concert goers and highlights the festival’s focus on economic recovery and development.

    The Festival will take place from 25-26 November 2022. For more information, go to the Joy of Jazz website.

    African music, Jimmy Dludlu, Sibongile Khumalo, Bokani Dyer, Gloria Bosman, Shane Cooper, Benjamin Jephta, jazz music, Andile Yenana, South African musicians, music festivals, Thandi Ntuli

