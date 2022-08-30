MusicExchange: Berry good at persevering

I spoke to Capetonian Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman, winner of Idols SA season, 17 last week.

Image by Nadine Smallberg: Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman

Berry is married to Renier Trytsman, a Cape Town-based drummer and producer and Berry's debut album is out before the end of 2022.

Fans can enjoy her current single out now called Ungowami.

This was not Berry’s first time standing on the Idols SA stage.

Way back in season six in 2010, she reached the top 30 before being eliminated from the show.

It shows that perseverance counts and that she has the stamina to keep going. In the month of September she has numerous shows lined up, so follow her on social media.

What is your job description?

I'm a singer and entertainer, performing my music for both live and streamed audiences.

What does music mean to you?

To me music is therapy. It helps me work through emotions that I cannot usually express with just conversations. It helps me clear my mind and find a moment of peace and enjoyment.

My music is about…

Relatable moments that happen in life, things we all seemed to have experienced. I want my music to feel like it speaks directly to you. Not disposal music that’s irrelevant a few months later.

What is your motto?

Everything happens for a reason. God’s got this.

Fame is about…

A distorted idea of what musicians and actors achieve when they are a “success”. I have no interest in fame, I want to earn a living doing what I love and be able to look after my family.

Retirement will happen when…

I can no longer sing. I can’t stop singing just as I cannot stop breathing.

I don't do…

Camping - and never touching drugs.

I would love to co-write with…

Kelly Clarkson, Adele, Lady Gaga.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

My husband. He is the most creative person musically and I can always count on him to guide me and inspire me.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

When I see everyone smiling and enjoying my singing.

The song you must do during every show?

There isn’t just one song that I repeat, I like to change up my music. But I do enjoy performing The Story by Brandi Carlisle

Any funny moments on stage?

I nearly fell forward during my one performance! The shoes were so uncomfortably high and tight that they cut off circulation and I lost feeling in my legs. Luckily, I made it look like a leaning move part of my performance. Hahaha!

My heroes are…

My dad, Jesus and my husband

My style icon is…

I'm not big on style, so not too sure. I'm pretty much a jeans, sneakers and white tee girl.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Probably my father-in-law. I have never seen or heard that man say a negative word. The most helpful and kind human that loves Jesus.

What is your most treasured possession?

Not really a possession, but my children.

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Red Bull

Dream gig to do?

A sold-out stadium of over 50,000 people.

What makes you stand out?

My colourful tattoos

Any nicknames?

Berrymaker

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Chef

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Happy, giving, positive, realistic, hard-working

What are you streaming?

Modern Family

Greatest movie ever made?

Do the Marvel movies count?

What book are you reading?

The Bible

What song changed your life?

No specific song, but opera raised me and inspired me.

Who do you love?

My family

What is your favourite word?

Coffee

Top of your bucket list?

To travel with my family and to see the Northern Lights.

Your greatest achievement?

Winning Idols, and more importantly, my children

What do you complain about most often?

The kids that make a mess

What is your biggest fear?

The ocean and what’s hiding in it

Happiness is…

Being married to your best friend

On stage, I tend to…

Make a lot of jokes.

The best life lesson you have learned?

That you can’t make everyone happy and you’re allowed to put yourself first.

What has been your favourite journey so far?

Motherhood

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I do collections for animal shelters.

Wishes and dreams?

To have a long successful singing career

