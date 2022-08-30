MusicExchange: Berry good at persevering

Berry is married to Renier Trytsman, a Cape Town-based drummer and producer and Berry's debut album is out before the end of 2022.
Fans can enjoy her current single out now called Ungowami.
This was not Berry’s first time standing on the Idols SA stage.
Way back in season six in 2010, she reached the top 30 before being eliminated from the show.
It shows that perseverance counts and that she has the stamina to keep going. In the month of September she has numerous shows lined up, so follow her on social media.
I'm a singer and entertainer, performing my music for both live and streamed audiences.
To me music is therapy. It helps me work through emotions that I cannot usually express with just conversations. It helps me clear my mind and find a moment of peace and enjoyment.
Relatable moments that happen in life, things we all seemed to have experienced. I want my music to feel like it speaks directly to you. Not disposal music that’s irrelevant a few months later.
Everything happens for a reason. God’s got this.
A distorted idea of what musicians and actors achieve when they are a “success”. I have no interest in fame, I want to earn a living doing what I love and be able to look after my family.
I can no longer sing. I can’t stop singing just as I cannot stop breathing.
Camping - and never touching drugs.
Kelly Clarkson, Adele, Lady Gaga.
My husband. He is the most creative person musically and I can always count on him to guide me and inspire me.
When I see everyone smiling and enjoying my singing.
There isn’t just one song that I repeat, I like to change up my music. But I do enjoy performing The Story by Brandi Carlisle
I nearly fell forward during my one performance! The shoes were so uncomfortably high and tight that they cut off circulation and I lost feeling in my legs. Luckily, I made it look like a leaning move part of my performance. Hahaha!
My dad, Jesus and my husband
I'm not big on style, so not too sure. I'm pretty much a jeans, sneakers and white tee girl.
Probably my father-in-law. I have never seen or heard that man say a negative word. The most helpful and kind human that loves Jesus.
Not really a possession, but my children.
Red Bull
A sold-out stadium of over 50,000 people.
My colourful tattoos
Berrymaker
Chef
Happy, giving, positive, realistic, hard-working
Modern Family
Do the Marvel movies count?
The Bible
No specific song, but opera raised me and inspired me.
My family
Coffee
To travel with my family and to see the Northern Lights.
Winning Idols, and more importantly, my children
The kids that make a mess
The ocean and what’s hiding in it
Being married to your best friend
Make a lot of jokes.
That you can’t make everyone happy and you’re allowed to put yourself first.
Motherhood
I do collections for animal shelters.
To have a long successful singing career