Are sponsorships the front runner in SA's sports and energy drinks market?

In South Africa, the use of sponsorships in sports and energy drinks marketing is an ongoing trend, especially for sport teams and extreme sports. The association with athletes and sporting events has been a strategic move, by sports and energy drink brands, to combat the negative perceptions of these types of drinks. In addition, sponsorships have also provided sports and energy drinks with the opportunity to build brand loyalty among consumers.