Reebok launches Above The Rim collection

Reebok recently pulled out all the stops to celebrate the launch of their Above The Rim collection. Reebok, in collaboration with Shesha and NBA Store Africa, hosted an event and movie screening at NBA Store Africa in Sandton. The event coincided with the range's launch, and was a tribute to the heart and soul of basketball culture and the legacy of the iconic ATR Pump Vert.

Originally introduced in 1993, the Pump Vert was the centerpiece of the Above The Rim range. For Reebok, it was about more than footwear; it was about solidifying the brand’s place in the culture. This model even made its mark in cinema, featuring in two basketball classics of the era, Above The Rim, starring Tupac Shakur, and Blue Chips, featuring Reebok partner Shaquille O'Neal.

From there, the Pump Vert found its way onto NBA courts, where it was worn by Chris King (Supersonics) and Victor Alexander (Golden State Warriors). Its popularity and the success of the Above The Rim collection ensured the Pump Vert would remain a staple in the range for several seasons, continuously evolving with fresh design iterations.

At the Above The Rim launch event, Reebok showcased its product range and invited guests to immerse themselves in basketball culture. Attendees, along with two lucky winners from Reebok and Shesha's social media competition, enjoyed a laid-back "night at the movies" in signature Reebok style, complete with cozy bean bag chairs, a treats table, and a premium Hennessy bar.

The event was a tribute not only to Reebok's deep-rooted basketball heritage but also to the launch of a product range that pays homage to the cultural impact of the game. The Reebok Above The Rim range is now available in South Africa at Reebok online, at the Reebok store in Canal Walk, and at Shesha.