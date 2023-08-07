Industries

What kind of Bubblegummer is your little one?

7 Aug 2023
Issued by: Bata
Kids have vivid imaginations and love to explore, and the latest collection of Bubblegummers footwear - now available at Edgars, Superbalist and Zando - enables them to do just that. Since its launch, top sellers in the range have been the Bubblegummers high-tops and light-up sneakers, with extra ankle support and a pop of personality, perfect for your little one's non-stop playtime.

Each pair of Bubblegummers is made with non-slip soles and breathable materials, ensuring kids are comfortable and secure while they zoom around and have a blast. Elasticated laces and adjustable Velcro straps make them a breeze to slip on and off with ease. And the best part? There’s a signature bubblegum scent infused into every pair! Fun and playful, sweet and fruity, it’s a novel way for kids to express their personalities and sense of style.

What kind of Bubblegummer is your little one?

No matter what kind of Bubblegummer your kiddo is, you can get them adventure-ready and primed to grow their imagination with these bestsellers from the range of Bubblegummers at Edgars, Superbalist and Zando.

For the perfect pastel princess:
Bubblegummers Hitop Sneaker – White

What kind of Bubblegummer is your little one?

Any little lass will stand out in the crowd with this dazzling display of pastel perfection. A crisp white base provides the perfect canvas for pretty pops of lilac, yellow, and pink. Whether they’re skipping rope on the playground or exploring new places, this sneaker will keep them looking cool and feeling comfortable every step of the way!

For the daring dynamite dunker:
Bubblegummers Arnie Sneaker

What kind of Bubblegummer is your little one?

These slick high-tops are a definite slam dunk! The classic white and black design gets a jolt of energy with vibrant pops of red on the strap and sole. Kids will be steady on their feet and looking sharp as they race around the backyard and take on the jungle gym.

For the terrific twinkling tot:
Bubblegummers Light Up Trainer - Lilac

What kind of Bubblegummer is your little one?

Great for little girls on the go, these lilac sneakers will have her shining like a star! With soles that light up with a touch of magic in every step, she’ll have the perfect shoe whether outside exploring nature, or enjoying indoor games on cooler days.

For the supersonic speed racer:
Bubblegummers Stride Light Sneaker – Grey

What kind of Bubblegummer is your little one?

Kick things into high gear with these epic sneakers fit for that next adventure! The sleek grey design is accented with lime green details on the upper, giving it a bold and athletic look that's sure to turn heads. A mix of mesh and synthetic materials provide great breathability, so feet stay cool and comfortable no matter how active kids are. They’ll love stomping around and watching the sole light up with every step. Plus, these sneakers are built to last, with oversized openings for easy on and off, and a machine washable design with anti-odour linings.

For the sassy space sweetheart:
Bubblegummers Light Up Sneaker - Multi

What kind of Bubblegummer is your little one?

Add some sparkle to her step with these dazzling sneaks perfect for any little space explorer in training! With a shimmering explosion of bright pink, pretty lilac and black, twinkling sequins at the heel, and a translucent light-up sole, she'll be more than ready for her next intergalactic escapade.

Bubblegummers believes that children should be able to explore and discover their world without limits. With this collection, the brand aims to encourage kids to embrace their creativity, and create their own magical, whimsical, crazy, cool stories and adventures.

Let your little ones pick out their new favourite pair at selected Edgars stores nationwide, Edgars online, Superbalist and Zando.

Bata
Since 1894, The Bata Group remains one of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers of quality footwear. Bata South Africa represents one of 70 countries worldwide with a Bata presence.
