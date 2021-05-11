Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Under Armour launches Iso-Chill textile technology

11 May 2021
Performance wear brand Under Armour revealed its Iso-Chill microfibre technology for 2021 in a global online launch event held on 4 May.


This technology made its debut in late 2019 as a replacement for CoolSwitch, a crystal technology that sent a cooling sensation back to the body once the garment tissue was activated by perspiration.

The key difference between Iso-Chill and CoolSwitch is the introduction of the natural element titanium dioxide, which, unlike its predecessor, expels heat immediately from the body when touched, according to Under Armour.

By flattening out the fibres within their garments and adding titanium dioxide, Iso-Chill garments quickly pull heat away from the skin allowing the human body to continue for an extended period at maximum capacity. Under Armour says that the specially designed fibres lay flat against the skin to evenly disperse heat, providing a literal cooling sensation to the touch.

Under Armour reveals its vision for sportswear in 2020

Under Armour SA recently hosted a Tech Summit, showcasing its latest product technology and the collections at the forefront of its strategy in 2020...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 11 Mar 2020


The company added titanium dioxide to its Iso-Chill Collection to absorb UV energy and quickly move heat away from the body. The exclusion of this concentrated heat, says Under Armour, allows an athlete to increase the max-out time and increase output in any hot, high-pressure situation.

Garments will be available in both the Run and Train category in Under Armour Brand House stores nationwide as well as online - available from 20 May for Run and June for Train. The expected price range for South African shoppers will lie between R499 for an entry-level run cap to R1,299 for an elevated pair of leggings.
textiles, textile design, fashion design, sportswear, Under Armour

