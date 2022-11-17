Cape Union Mart Group relaunches loyalty programme

Industries

17 Nov 2022
Cape Union Mart Group has relaunched its Friends & Family Rewards programme, now allowing customers to earn points when they shop and unlock vouchers.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The group, which owns Cape Union Mart, Poetry, Poetry, Old Khaki and Keedo, said that in a market where financial pressures are felt by all consumers, the programme is designed to offer more value and reward loyal customers for choosing Cape Union Mart.

“It has become more important than ever to offer our customers tangible value. We aim to deliver a quality product and a great customer experience which will enable us to build even stronger relationships with our customers, across all of our chains,“ says Cape Union Mart marketing executive, Candice Thomas.

Customers who’ve joined the Friends & Family Rewards programme now earn points every time they shop which will unlock vouchers that can be redeemed in-store and online. For every R20 spent, one point will be earned. Customers will receive a R100 voucher for every 100 points accumulated.

Vouchers are valid for three months and can be redeemed on purchases of R200 or more. Points can be earned and redeemed across all of Cape Union Mart’s Group's retail chains.

Cape Union Mart Group launches design studio to drive localisation
By 7 Oct 2022

In addition to earning points, customers who sign up to the programme will receive exclusive offers and promotions, VIP early access to sales and launches and 10% off their first purchase of R500 or more as a welcome to the family. Joining the Friends & Family programme is free and can be done online or in-store at any of Cape Union Mart Group's 300 stores across South Africa.

