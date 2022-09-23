Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Irvine PartnersCity Lodge HotelLGBizcommunity.comJNPRThirst Bar ServicesMiWayThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Travel Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh is hosting an exclusive stay at his Goa home

23 Sep 2022
Issued by: Irvine Partners
Yuvraj Singh becomes the first international cricket superstar in India to become an Airbnb Host. A group of six will have insider access to the cricketer's three-bedroom home, which offers spectacular views of the sea.
Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh is hosting an exclusive stay at his Goa home

International cricket icon Yuvraj Singh is becoming an Airbnb host and offering an exclusive one-time-only stay for a group of six at his home in Goa, India. Perched on a hilltop with spectacular views of the sea beyond, Singh’s home pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of Goa. Renowned for its pristine beaches, unique cuisine and warm hospitality, Goa is consistently one of the most sought-after destinations for travelers in India and around the world.

Singh has delivered outstanding performances and career-defining knocks throughout his career; he is now setting another milestone by becoming the first international cricketer from India to host on Airbnb.

Six guests will have insider access to the cricketer’s three-bedroom holiday home filled with special memories and meaningful keepsakes from his years on the pitch. Bookable on airbnb.com/yuvrajsingh, Singh’s home will be available for INR 1212* per night – Singh’s birthday and jersey number – for a two-night stay from 14–16 October, 2022.

“My Goa home has always been extremely special to me. While my work takes me across the world, this villa is where my wife and I come together to spend quality time with our friends and family. I am looking forward to being an Airbnb host and opening the doors of my home to a lucky group of six,” shared Yuvraj Singh.

Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh is hosting an exclusive stay at his Goa home

About the home:

From its vantage point high on a hilltop, with 180-degree panoramic views of the sea beyond, Casa Singh offers a serene setting from which to explore the colorful charms of Goa’s sun-kissed villages.

Expansive decks and terraces burst with potted plants and greenery, dotted by pops of color from bougainvillea and other flowers. A luxurious pool features a swim up bar and several nooks for lazy afternoons spent reading or enjoying leisurely meals alfresco.

Local Goan dishes will be served by the home’s personal chef in the dining room just off the main mezzanine area. The house is filled with photos of Singh’s family and cricket accolades – including his first ODI 150 – abound.

About the stay:

Guests will have exclusive access to Casa Singh, immersing themselves in the calming rhythms of life near the sea. Elements of the stay include:

  • A virtual greet-and-meet by Yuvraj Singh upon arrival
  • A personalised welcome note sharing Singh’s favourite hangout spots in Goa
  • An excursion to the picturesque Divar Island on an e-bike, riding through mangrove fields, churches, temples and beautiful homes
  • Sundowners on the outdoor deck featuring bespoke meals highlighting Yuvraj’s favorite local delicacies
  • A screening of Yuvraj’s iconic innings – reliving those moments at the cricketers’ house
  • Bespoke menus throughout the stay, featuring Yuvraj’s favourite dishes
  • Personalised keepsakes from Yuvraj as souvenirs

How to book:

Bookings open at 1pm IST on 28 September at airbnb.com/yuvrajsingh. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Goa.

*Plus taxes and fees. This two-night stay is not a contest. Airbnb is closely monitoring India infection rates and government policies and will offer booking guests a USD1,000 Airbnb credit if it becomes necessary to cancel the stay.

This press release encourages safe and responsible travel. Travelers looking to book should note that this stay’s rules require strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines. Guests must follow applicable local and state guidelines as well as Airbnb’s Covid-19 Safety Practices, which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Goa and must have a registered account with Airbnb. Other terms and conditions will apply, please see airbnb.com/yuvrajsingh.

NextOptions
Irvine Partners
Irvine Partners is a Public Relations & Integrated Marketing Agency with offices in London, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, Lagos and Accra.

Related

Airbnb, Cape Town Tourism partner to attract remote workers to SA
Airbnb, Cape Town Tourism partner to attract remote workers to SA14 Jul 2022
Source: Takealot
Market inquiry findings suggest big changes for SA's leading online platforms14 Jul 2022
Airbnb will take competition winners across Europe
Airbnb seeks 6 travellers for adventure across Europe12 Jul 2022
Design thinking proves game changer for SA tech start-up
Hasso Plattner d-school AfrikaDesign thinking proves game changer for SA tech start-up8 Jul 2022
Airbnb partners with government and local organisations to grow inclusive tourism in the Waterberg region
Irvine PartnersAirbnb partners with government and local organisations to grow inclusive tourism in the Waterberg region7 Jun 2022
Save time with these one-stop digital solutions
Irvine PartnersSave time with these one-stop digital solutions22 Apr 2022
#BizTrends2022: Domestic tourism continues its reign
#BizTrends2022: Domestic tourism continues its reign5 Jan 2022
Why we should use the e-commerce boom to support brick and mortar stores
Irvine PartnersWhy we should use the e-commerce boom to support brick and mortar stores20 Apr 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz