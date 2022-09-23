Industries

Joburg Ballet brings Cinderella back to life

23 Sep 2022
Joburg Ballet's production of Cinderella is returning to Joburg Theatre at the end of September.
Image supplied: Nicole Ferreira in Cinderella
Image supplied: Nicole Ferreira in Cinderella

Choreographed by Joburg Ballet’s artistic director Iain MacDonald and given its world premiere in 2013, Cinderella waltzes across the stage with Johann Strauss’s immortal melodies providing the perfect musical setting for this ultimate rags-to-riches tale. Designer Andrew Botha’s breathtaking designs frame the action while Joburg Ballet’s stars will set the stage alight with dancing in the grandly classical tradition.

Dancers bringing their artistry to the two leading roles in this ultimate rags-to-riches fairy-tale will be Shannon Glover, Nicole Ferreira-Dill, Monike Cristina and Tammy Higgins as Cinderella and Revil Yon, Armando Barros, Ruan Galdino and Ivan Domiciano as the Prince.

Image by Lindsey Appolis: Karatara deals with the tragedy of the Knysna fires
Karatara: Processing the tragic Knysna fires one step at a time

By 2 days ago

In other casting, audiences can look forward to seeing guest artists Christopher Montague and Nigel Hannah in the character roles of Cinderella’s Stepsisters and Alison Sischy as her Stepmother. Christopher and Nigel both had notable careers with Pact Ballet in the 1980s and 1990s, and in last season’s La Traviata-The Ballet, Montague made a powerful impact as M Germont.

The Jester will be danced by Tumelo Lekana, Ivan Domiciano, Mario Gaglione and Luhle Mtati, and the Fairy Godmother by Savannah Ireland, Nicole Ferreira-Dill and Darragh Hourrides.

MacDonald said, “Cinderella has always been one of the company’s most popular ballets, both in our original version well as our current production which was last staged at the Joburg Theatre in 2016 and at the Teatro at Montecasino in 2018. Johann Strauss composed some of the most enchanting and memorable classical music ever written, and the music to which Cinderella is danced is no exception.”

Image supplied: Monike Cristine and Ruan Galdino in Cinderella
Image supplied: Monike Cristine and Ruan Galdino in Cinderella

The Joburg Ballet School’s annual showcase will take place during the Cinderella season at the Joburg Theatre with a single performance scheduled for 8 October from 11am to 12pm. The School will present a dance adaptation based on the musical The Prince of Egypt created for the school by coordinator and teacher, Jo-Anne Wyngaard. Tickets for The Prince of Egypt are R50 and may be booked through Futhi Zwane on 011-877 6898 or futhi@joburgballet.com

Cinderella will take place from30 September to 9 October at the Joburg Theatre. Ticket prices depend on the time and date, and can be purchased here.

