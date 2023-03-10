Tattoo Convention returns to Cape Town, makes debut in Jozi

The South African International Tattoo Convention (SAITC) returns in 2023 for it's annual show - this time bringing the global trade of tattooing back to Cape Town, and also to Johannesburg for the first time.

With a variety of attending artists, The South African International Tattoo Convention has become an authority in representing world class tattooing to South Africans.

SAITC’s aim is to create a meeting place in the form of a professional environment for the tattoo community to display their art for all to admire and learn from.

The SAITC inspires South African artists to progress, evolve and grow in their craft by getting a chance to share and exchange knowledge about the best practices in the arts of tattooing with people from all walks of life, all over the world. The convention represents an enormous amount of artistic talent, within a massive variety of styles of work.

What to expect

In 2023, the SAITC will showcase over 140 world class tattoo artists - all chosen as the best in their field and style of work - with a collection of tattooers representing over 22 countries across the world! SAITC promises to create a highly professional environment whilst partnering with only the best in medical waste management, sterilisation, tattoo supplies and to present a highly professional standard of tattoo practices.

World renowned tattoo artists at the convention include the likes of Austin Maples (San Francisco, USA), Waldo Del Rocca (Cape Town, South Africa), Daniele Scafati (Rome, Italy), Squid Yu (Taiwan), Bob Geerts (Eindhoven, Netherlands), and many more!

View the full lineup of artists here.

Whether you are a tattoo enthusiast or curious by-stander, SAITC offers a rounded experience that not only compliments the tattoo culture, but celebrates the wonderful gathering of old and new friends from all parts of the world in the form of artists and community.

Bigger and more entertaining

The three-day convention has upscaled their offering in 2023: Not only can the public come and experience the best in the world in terms of tattooing, but over the course of the three days there will be live bands keeping the crowds entertained such as Fuzigish (JHB) and many more (TBC), coffee roasters and a fully kitted beer garden and bar - to name only a few of the highlights.

“We are most excited to see our community all under one roof, celebrating our love for tattooing and all that surrounds it. The public can look forward to see world class tattooing, local bands, street food and much more… with good vibes only!” says Romy van Tonder, SAITC organiser.

Get tattooed

Most conventions have a ‘walk up’ culture where you can just walk up to an artist on the spot. Most of the tattooers will have space to tattoo you. However, if you have your heart dead set and want to be sure your favourite artist will have time, you can pre-book by contacting them directly via Artist Page which you can. The best time to pre-book is from around a month before the event.

Dates

Johannesburg

Date: 24 - 26 March 2023

Venue: 1FOX, Newtown, Johannesburg

Price: R235 - R620

Tickets: Webtickets | https://bit.ly/SAITC2023JHB

Cape Town

Date: 31 March - 1 April 2023

Venue: The Lookout, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

Price: R235 - R620

Tickets: Webtickets | https://bit.ly/SAITC2023CT

For more, go to https://www.southafricantattooconvention.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SATattooConvention

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SA_TattooConvention