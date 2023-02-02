Industries

Comic Con is coming to Cape Town!

2 Feb 2023
The Mother City is gearing up for the most incredible pop-culture marvel, hitting its shore between the 27-30 April 2023. Comic Con Cape Town, hosted by the City of Cape Town, will offer the highly anticipated, first-ever four-day festival dedicated to the world of pop culture - boasting the best in gaming and esports, cosplay, international celebrities, and more for the whole family to experience.
Image by: Tiano-Xavier @duskanddawn_photograpy
Image by: Tiano-Xavier @duskanddawn_photograpy

Comic Cons are globally renowned as the centre of pop-culture and community. Not only focusing on the world of comic books, super heroes, fan fiction and their creators - these fan conventions are synonymous with an offering for everyone. Comic Con launched successfully in South Africa, with Comic Con Africa in 2018, having three successful festivals to date being held in Johannesburg. Now, the excitement is palpable with the announcement of the first ever Comic Con Cape Town.

With fan-favourite TV stars and popular movie actors also on the schedule along with already announced bona fide Marvel and DC Comics comic book artists, fans can look forward to a festival of international standard.

Carla Massmann, show director shared that “As a team, we are thankful for the welcoming spirit that the local pop-culture fans have already shown. We are so excited to be bringing Africa’s largest pop culture and gaming festival to the Mother City where visitors get to embrace being themselves, regardless of their cultural background, physical ability, or personal identity.”.

Image by BlackSmith: Ross Butler on the Comic Con Africa main stage
Comic Con Africa: It's about more than pop culture

By 27 Sep 2022

“This is a self-expressive festival where visitors can experience the best in pop culture and enjoy a tangible experience of brands and fandoms. We are striving for a festival and show programme that is as dynamic as the city itself. We want Comic Con Cape Town to ignite the heartbeat of the city all weekend long”, Massmann added.

But the party doesn’t stop there; Comic Con Cape Town will also be co-located with the renowned Cape Town International Animation Festival. Moreover, in collaboration with the well-known FanCon – to unite and strengthen the pop culture community within Cape Town, Comic Con Cape Town will host over 100 local artists in the Artist Alley; a place on the show floor where illustrators across a various range of mediums can sell unique art pieces and take on custom commissions.

Comic Con Cape Town is excited to announce more in the coming months and leading up to the show. With limited tickets available on Howler be sure to follow Comic Con Cape Town for more information. Head on over to the Comic Con Cape Town website or follow Comic Con Cape Town on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Doors open from 09:00 to 18:00 daily.

Read more: City of Cape Town, Comic Con, Comic Con Africa, Carla Massmann

