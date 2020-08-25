Kamers/Makers Space to open at Hyde Park Corner

A new Kamers/Makers Space will open at Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg on 28 August 2020. It will offer a mix of more than 70 local makers.

Kamers/Makers to kick off new pop-up concept in Stellenbosch The Kamers/Makers Space will pop up and showcase South Africa's best makers in any empty retail space - the first of which will be held in Plein Street, Stellenbosch on 22 June 2020...

Kamers/Makers Spaces launched two months ago in Stellenbosch, with the second Space popping up in the V&A Waterfront in late July. The KM Space is Covid-19 screened and certified – with required controls in place to regulate entry and ensure the safety of all.“With Level 2 now official, shoppers will, at last, be able to sip the Kamer/Makers signature glass of bubbly whilst shopping! We’re also aiming to host ‘live’ Makers, actually making in the space, so shoppers can view their goods being made,” comments KM creative CEO Wanda Du Toit.Du Toit is typically frank regarding Covid-19’s effect on SA’s beloved artisan ‘up-market’. “We had to fight back – on behalf of the hundreds of SME artisans who have come to depend on our platform. And fight with every ounce of our entrepreneurial energy!”For decades, retail space in South Africa has been prohibitive for most local artisans due to long leases, rigid costs and equally rigid attitudes. Defying the norm, Hyde Park Corner has opened up a beautiful, creative space for the entrepreneurs of Kamers/Makers, giving them a platform to bring their incomparably eclectic mix of creations to Joburg for the first time. This marks the start of an exciting new trajectory for Hyde Park Corner, with some innovative concepts in the pipeline in the coming months.It offers the best of both worlds for Kamers/Makers devotees! Loads of time to shop at any time, yet with the eclectic and amazing variety of products that have made Kamers/Makers shows so immensely popular for two decades.