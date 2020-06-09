Kamkers/Makers to kick off new pop-up concept in Stellenbosch

Kamers/Makers has re-envisioned its way of doing retail in light of our current Covid-19 times, with a new pop-up store model. The Kamers/Makers Space will pop up and showcase South Africa's best makers in any empty retail space - the first of which will be held in Plein Street, Stellenbosch on 22 June 2020.

Every space will be Covid-19 screened and certified to ensure the safety of all

A cashless system with a single central pay-point for shopper convenience

The full online portal will be on site - so shoppers can instantly order any of the products that may not be on the shelves, for collection or delivery

The Kamers/Makers Spaces are set to pop up in popular venues around the country. And to ensure that everyone is protected from Covid-19, the organisers have set up the following precautions:“The Covid-19 prohibition on live events presented SA’s best-loved artisan market with a tough challenge. But we chose to fight, taking our Autumn Cape Town and Jozi events online, upgrading our online shopping platform to keep supporting our makers and drawing tens of thousands of new visitors,” said Kamers/Makers in its latest newsletter.“Now we offer a smaller number of ‘best of the best’ makers in residence for much longer than our shows, from one to three months, with the maker mix constantly changing week on week. Plenty of time to shop at your convenience combined with the vibrant variety that has made Kamers so popular over two decades.”Attendees may expect thousands of products, winter fashion, handcrafted decor, deli goods, coffee and post-lockdown specials.