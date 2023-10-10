9 key trends for SA Menswear Week Spring/Summer 2024

SA Menswear Week returned for their 18th showcase held the weekend of the 29-30 September at Wonderland Films Studios, in Cape Town.

The venue was packed to capacity and industry leaders, guest and the media were free to cool off at the cashless bar. Sweet tooths were free to snack on mouthwatering ice-cream in a variation of flavours, supplied by Markham while eagerly awaiting the shows.

Thirty-eight of Africa’s top designers showcased their Spring/Summer collections and we welcomed the Young Designers Emporium who made their debut this season.

Standouts on Friday evening included Frank Bespoke for his fun 50s-inspired menswear range and Lara Klawikowski for her intriquite and unique fabric manipulation techniques.

Saturday evening standouts included Ruald Rheeder, Rufftung, Leigh Schubert and Imprint of course!

The 9 key trends for the season included:

1. An African explosion

With the main focus on prints, the ranges included bold colour, geometric and abstract African prints as well as clashes of prints shown by Ezokhethu, Imprint, Rufftung and SHZA.

2. Drama

From billowing necklines to volume sleeves, unique silhouettes and engineered textile designs designers definitely pushed boundaries on fashion the key focus on showcasing their ability, as shown by Lara Klawikowski, Ezokhethu, George Malelu, Imprint, Waalid and Tovch.

Waalid Tovch

3. Sheers

Always a key trend for Summer, sheers returns in abstract animal georgettes, African printed meshes, geometric printed voiles, and plains in chiffons and are shown by BHZA, Imprint, Ruald Rheeder and Waalid.

Ruald Rheeder BHZA

4. Retro

Refreshing 40’s, 50’s even 70’s vintage-inspired collections sported quirky polka dots, oversized check prints and silhouettes including the dropped waist, tie necklines and high waistlines true to the era but with modern twists. These included collections by Ezokhethu, Frank Bespoke and Imprint.

Frank Bespoke Ezokhethu

5. Resort

Resort wear returned with a structured nautical take as well as more of a natural relaxed luxury feel. Sheers are not just seen on womenswear but also menswear sport interest fabrics including fine crochets and meshes. Resort prints were updated with variegated and clashed stripes, sheer abstract animals, African all-over prints and placement prints as shown by BHZA, Emilia, Frank Bespoke, Imprint, and Ruald Rheeder.

Ruald Rheeder Emilia

6. Embellished

This Summer, embellishment is by no means restricted to eveningwear or special occasions, it was all worn over the runways, even guests sported different silhouettes and colour ways, especially in sequins. Designers showcased it in sequins, beading, applique, plush interest fabrics and beautiful brocades. It was included in ranges by Georges Malelu, J Reason, Ruald Rheeder and Rufftung.

J Reason Rufftung

7. Jumpsuits

One of the most notable silhouettes seen on the runways included jumpsuits, which varied from structured boilersuits in menswear to more relaxed silhouettes in the ladies wear especially shown in knits with allover prints as well as plains. These were shown by Daniel Dujaxco, Forge Studios, Kate Jordan, Rufftung, Signature by Des and The Wild Co.

Forge Studios Signature by Des

8. Cobalt

After a successful run in 2022/2023, Cobalt returns to the runway and interestingly the dopamine level in the blue remains unchanged. It is shown both in more evening or occasion silhouettes as well as more urban and sportier shapes, shown by Saarah Jasmin Couture, Daniel Dujaxco, Georges Malelu, and Stiebeuel.

Daniel Dujaxco Stiebeuel

9. Levels of green

Green returns in three different levels of colour including limes, primary greens and emeralds. These were shown as plains or combined in prints, with lighter tones shown in daywear whereas deeper tones inclusive of emerald were shown in eveningwear. These were showcased by BHZA, Daniel Dujaxco, Forge Studios, Imprint, J Reason, Jacques La Grange and Stiebeuel.

Imprint BHZA

We look forward to the Autumn Winter collections!

All images by Simon Deiner