Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SafripolEcentric Payment SystemsBurger KingInsight SurveyKLACatchwordsAfriGISBizcommunity.comSmart MediaMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Why SA needs sustainable fashion awards

10 Oct 2023
When it comes to the South African fashion industry, we're in a bit of a predicament. It's imperative to encourage more sustainable and eco-friendly fashion, not only for climate reasons but for socioeconomic ones too. Locally produced sustainable and eco-friendly fashion (also called slow fashion) has to compete with cheap, imported fast fashion, which is made mostly from fossil-fuel-derived synthetic fabrics.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The truth of the matter is that sustainability and social inequality are deeply intertwined. By prioritising sustainable, locally made textiles and products, we ultimately support the South African economy, create more jobs, strengthen communities and reduce the impact of imported fast fashion on the environment.

South Africa currently imports most of its textiles and finished products. According to the government-commissioned report ‘Designing Climate-Compatible Industrial Strategies for South Africa: The Textiles Value Chain’, retail sales of imported clothing, footwear and textiles totalled more than R175bn in 2018, while the 800 local clothing manufacturers generated a significantly smaller revenue of R19bn in the same year.

Making cotton sustainable requires science, investment and governance
Making cotton sustainable requires science, investment and governance

5 Oct 2023

At the same time, according to GreenCape, a non-profit organisation that drives the widespread adoption of economically viable green economy solutions, about 6% of our country’s total landfill waste is made up of textiles.

How do we change things?

Twyg, a South African sustainable-fashion and beauty non-profit, is on a mission to inspire a fashion and textile industry that’s kind, fair, inclusive, diverse, nature-friendly and sustainable, and that embraces circular design principles. One of the ways the solution-driven platform champions this path is by hosting the annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards.

Across 10 categories – Emerging Designer, Accessories, Innovative Design and Materials, the Nicholas Coutts Award, Farm-to-Fashion, Social Impact, Retail, The Tastemaker Award, Trans-Seasonal Design and Footwear – Twyg selects winners who implement sustainable, ethical, circular and regenerative design. The winners with the highest scores in each category are then eligible for the Changemaker Award, which recognises a designer whose career embraces sustainable and circular design practices.

The annual awards, first launched in 2019, not only celebrate South African designers, innovators, influencers and activists, awarding them for their hard work, but also project their groundbreaking work to a larger audience. This in turn encourages consumers to shop sustainably and invites the next generation of designers to take a sustainable approach.

Nominations for the 2023 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards are in, and judging is currently underway. The finalists will be revealed on 14 November 2023, and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in late November in Cape Town.

Change is happening, but to change everything, we need everyone!

NextOptions
Read more: fashion industry, sustainable fashion, fashion awards, Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards

Related

Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards call for nominations
Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards call for nominations25 Aug 2023
Chris Blair, CEO at 21st Century
How AI and blockchain can shape sustainability4 Aug 2023
5 skills to develop on your fashion journey
5 skills to develop on your fashion journey1 Aug 2023
File photo: South African aspiring designers Khumo Morojele and Klein Muis look at one of their designs made from second hand clothing imported from the West and sold in bales in markets known as Dunusa, in Johannesburg South Africa, 3 July 2023.Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
In upcycling drive, SA designers give new life to Western fashion waste14 Jul 2023
2 Matie students on a mission to make sustainable fashion accessible
2 Matie students on a mission to make sustainable fashion accessible6 Jul 2023
Source: © Freestocks The UN Sustainable Fashion Communication Playbook for fashion marketers and communicatros
UN Sustainable Fashion Communication Playbook launches for communicators29 Jun 2023
Image supplied. The Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) Young Design Award (YDA) 10 finalists showed off their creations at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping
Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) Young Design Award (YDA) 10 finalists put on show26 Jun 2023
G-Star Raw's new sustainable capsule collection is to dye for
G-Star Raw's new sustainable capsule collection is to dye for14 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz