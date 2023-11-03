Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The Walt Disney Company AfricaOLC Through The Line CommunicationsDMASAProvantageWunderman Thompson3RCMeltwaterRocketseedTradewayJoe PublicHoward AudioOnPoint PRaHead Marketing ServicesBizcommunity.comBoomtownEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Disney celebrates 100 years of storytelling with A Wish For The Holidays campaign

3 Nov 2023
Disney's first live-action festive ad, A Wish For The Holidays, was fully shot in Cape Town, South Africa and features singing by the South African kids' choir.
Image supplied. The South African kids choir are featured in Disney’s first live-action festive ad, A Wish For The Holidays, which was fully shot in Cape Town
Image supplied. The South African kids choir are featured in Disney’s first live-action festive ad, A Wish For The Holidays, which was fully shot in Cape Town

Part of Disney’s recently launched holiday campaign, May Your Wishes Come True tells the stories of families and friends from around the world, who are united by a universal wish to be together with their loved ones during the holidays, recognising a range of festive traditions. It represents six geographical locations and languages

The campaign focuses on the power of wishes for its 100th anniversary and takes inspiration from the soon-to-be-released Walt Disney Animation Studios’ movie Wish.

Launching in more than 50 countries, the ad is directed by Grammy Award-winning Nigerian/British director Meji Alabi.

“I feel lucky to have collaborated with such a diverse group of people on Disney’s Holiday campaign this year. There were so many stand-out moments for me during the filming, but I think the most memorable was watching the South African kids' choir sing their lines. It truly gave me goosebumps,” says Alabi.

The ad includes the globally recognisable song A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella, rearranged to enable multiple performers to come together with one united voice.

English-language voice of Asha and Academy Award-winning actress and singer Ariana DeBose delivers the opening line in the English version, and voice actresses in markets around the world sing it in other languages.

Achieving world-class African animation through continental cross-collaboration
Achieving world-class African animation through continental cross-collaboration

By 31 Aug 2023

100 years of storytelling

The ad has been globally produced by Ridley Scott Associates across the US, UK and South Africa and developed in collaboration with the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products internal advertising agency Yellow Shoes.

Joss Hastings, VP gllobal marketing, Disney consumer products, games & publishing, says, “Holiday traditions may look different around the world but however and wherever you’re celebrating, we all share the wish to be with the ones we love during this special time of year.

“Inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new movie Wish, the advertisement brings voices from around the world together as a global choir for a powerful rendition of the iconic A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.

“We hope fans enjoy the new twist on a Disney classic as we celebrate 100 years of storytelling and the integral role that music has played.”

Imag supplied from The Disney Plane reveal, captured by Mpho Ramathikithi, ZCMC Media. Disney’s biggest festive retail campaign in South Africa, May Your Wishes Come True has kicked off with a co-branded celebratory aircraft livery on Lift featuring some of the most iconic and memorable characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars
Disney's biggest retail campaign "Lift's" into the sky

23 Oct 2023

Mall activations

The global premiere of the advert comes hot on the heels of the recent unveiling of a co-branded celebratory aircraft livery in collaboration with Lift Airlines, to kick off May Your Wishes Come True.

“Following the collaboration with Lift Airlines, what better way to continue the launch of our biggest retail campaign to date in South Africa than with this locally-shot advert,” says Luke Roberts, general manager, consumer products, games and publishing, The Walt Disney Company Africa.

“Inspired by the universal truth that they wish to be together during the holidays, we look forward to celebrating with South African families and fans throughout the festive period.”

May Your Wishes Come True brings stories and characters to life through products across multiple categories: from toys and apparel to jewellery, technology and consumables, including brand-new products from the movie Wish, including Lego and figurines.

Various activations will take place at shopping malls around the country, including Disney-plush-adorned Christmas Trees.

In association with Visa and Investec, with support from Toys R US, the trees will feature the opportunity for visitors to give back through donations to Reach for a Dream.

NextOptions
Read more: retail, Promotions, marketing, Disney, Visa, Investec, Toys R Us, Reach for a Dream, TVC, Ridley Scott Associates, mall activations, Luke Roberts, retail campaign

Related

TikTok is winning the battle for most influential social media app. Source: Lindsey Schutters
Study shows that TikTok is SA's top platform for product discovery1 hour ago
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari premieres across Africa this November
The Walt Disney Company AfricaPrimal Survivor: Extreme African Safari premieres across Africa this November4 hours ago
Image supplied. Shop! South Africa's inaugural Shopper Marketing Awards winners have been announced. The IntegerHotspot team won silver for BIC
Shop! SA Shopper Marketing Awards winners announced8 hours ago
Image supplied. This year’s D&AD Awards 2024 introduces brand new categories dedicated to Health & Wellbeing, Pharma, Luxury and Sustained Impact
D&AD Awards 2024 open with new categories1 day ago
Investec Cape Town Art Fair announces 2024 dates
Investec Cape Town Art Fair announces 2024 dates1 day ago
Source: © Bizcommunity Alistair Mokoena – country director for Google Africa is one of the finalists in the IMM Institute South Africa’s (IMM) Marketing Excellence Awards’ Marketer of the Year
2023 IMM Marketing Excellence Awards' finalists announced2 days ago
Source:
MTBPS to highlight urgent action for South Africa's economic outlook2 days ago
Agency Scope 2023/2024 SA's top three most admired marketing professionals named
Agency Scope 2023/2024 SA's top three most admired marketing professionals named3 days ago

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz