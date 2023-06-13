Edelman introduces new global B2B division for enhanced integrated marketing solutions

Edelman has announced the global launch of Edelman Business Marketing (EBM), a specialised division focused on driving reputation, business demand and revenue growth for B2B clients worldwide.

This move establishes a new offering combining existing B2B practices in North America, EMEA, and APAC, building on the success and strong growth within the regions in recent years.

Earning trust

Edelman Business Marketing creates integrated marketing programs aimed at reaching and earning the trust of B2B buyers, inclusive of audience research, thought leadership strategy, content marketing, account-based marketing, demand generation and earned communications. Current global clients include Microsoft, HSBC, Shell, PayPal, DP World, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, TE Connectivity, MediaTek, Hologic, and Invest Alberta, among others.

“Edelman Business Marketing is redefining how we drive value for our B2B clients’ businesses, from reaching high-value stakeholders to taking on some of the world’s most important issues,” said Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman. “Our global B2B offering has become a key component of Edelman’s strategy to provide integrated marketing solutions to clients worldwide.”

Edelman Business Marketing will be led by Joe Kingsbury, global chair, who will oversee a network of nearly 100 B2B specialists across the globe and David Whiting, global head of operations, who will drive client and sector growth, and operations. The B2B leadership team will also include regional leaders across the U.S., EMEA and Canada, with an executive search underway for a leader to oversee the Asia-Pacific region.

Additionally appointed leadership includes:

Ben Laws, executive vice president, Deputy U.S. Leader, Business Marketing

Andrew Mildren, managing director, Business Marketing, EMEA

Nick Turney, senior vice president, National Business Marketing Lead, Canada

Hannah Buzicky, senior vice president, Global Development Manager

"Clients are hungry for strategies that earn the trust of high-value decision-makers while driving reputation and business demand,” said Joe Kingsbury, global chair, Edelman Business Marketing. “We blend the art and science of creative communications and digital marketing to generate ROI through personalized content, targeted thought leadership strategies and marketing technology. This global launch accelerates our ability to deliver on this value proposition for B2B clients.”

"Through our collaboration with Edelman Business Marketing, they've played a key role in infusing MediaTek's brand narrative with creativity, issues expertise, and a global perspective," said Kent Davis, GM, Global Marketing & Communications, MediaTek. "Their unique approach to earned-centric creative combined with robust integrated marketing capabilities is uncommon in the B2B category and has helped propel our brand to new heights."

The global launch of Edelman Business Marketing builds on years of strong regional business performance, innovative client work, and industry recognition within the B2B space, including ANA B2B Large Agency of the Year, the number one agency in the UK & Ireland in the B2B Marketing agency benchmarking study and the annual B2B Thought Leadership Impact Study in partnership with LinkedIn.