MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos

13 Jun 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
The MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 was attended by South Africa's top ICT executives, managers, and decision-makers.
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos

The MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023, hosted in partnership with main sponsor BCX, took place at The Venue, Melrose Arch, on 8 June 2023.

This event served as a platform for the South African IT community to network and share insights about the local cloud and security industries.

Over 250 ICT executives, managers, and decision-makers from across South Africa were treated to excellent presentations from some of the country’s cloud and security industry leaders.

The event was hosted by Aki Anastasiou, well-known for hosting the What’s Next series on MyBroadband. The event sponsors were as follows:

  • Main sponsor — BCX
  • Event sponsors — Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2
  • Speaker sponsor — CipherWave
  • Gold sponsor — VMware
  • Silver sponsors — Vodacom Business, BBD Software, OpenText, Africa Data Centres, Ruckus, Wipro, Synthesis
  • Bronze sponsors — BUI, The CRM Team
  • Cocktail sponsors — Microsoft, First for Cloud
  • Coffee sponsor — First for Cloud
  • Delegates gift sponsor — MetroFibre
  • Literature sponsors — Axiz, Orange Cyberdefense

Photos of the successful conference are posted below:

The MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 was excellently attended and provided great networking opportunities.

MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos

The presentation hall was packed with stands from South Africa’s top cloud and security businesses.

MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos

MC Aki Anastasiou opened the conference by providing an overview of the South African cloud and security environment in 2023.

MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos

BCX chief of Digital Platform Solutions, Jan Bouwer provided excellent insight into the extensive cloud growth opportunities in Africa.

MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos

Liquid C2 CEO David Behr provided a comprehensive view of the state of cybercrime, including a preview of data that will only be released later in June.

MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos

Lee Syse, VMware’s lead Cloud Solutions architect for its Cloud Service Providers business in sub-Saharan Africa, discussed how companies could explore new possibilities with VMware Cloud Verified.

MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos

Shamith Maharaj, chief business development officer at Cipherwave, discussed the evolution of cloud services.

MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos

The first panel discussion was hosted by Aki Anastasiou and featured BBD Software’s Kevin Staples, OpenText’s Alvin Barnard, and Synthesis Software Technologies’ Jonathan Sidney.

MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos

Attendees were treated to a delicious lunch and were invited to learn more about the event’s sponsors.

MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos

After lunch, Garith Peck — Vodacom Business executive head of department for security — unpacked whether cybersecurity fatigue is fact or fiction.

MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos

The second panel discussion was also hosted by Aki, and featured Africa Data Centres’ Dr Angus Hay, MTN Business’ Sudipto Moitra, and Ruckus Networks’ Vincent Janse van Rensburg.

MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos

After Aki’s closing address, attendees were invited to enjoy drinks and networking.

MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos


Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.



