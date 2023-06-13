MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos

The MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 was attended by South Africa's top ICT executives, managers, and decision-makers.

The MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023, hosted in partnership with main sponsor BCX, took place at The Venue, Melrose Arch, on 8 June 2023.

This event served as a platform for the South African IT community to network and share insights about the local cloud and security industries.

Over 250 ICT executives, managers, and decision-makers from across South Africa were treated to excellent presentations from some of the country’s cloud and security industry leaders.

The event was hosted by Aki Anastasiou, well-known for hosting the What’s Next series on MyBroadband. The event sponsors were as follows:

Main sponsor — BCX



Event sponsors — Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2



Speaker sponsor — CipherWave



Gold sponsor — VMware



Silver sponsors — Vodacom Business, BBD Software, OpenText, Africa Data Centres, Ruckus, Wipro, Synthesis



Bronze sponsors — BUI, The CRM Team



Cocktail sponsors — Microsoft, First for Cloud



Coffee sponsor — First for Cloud



Delegates gift sponsor — MetroFibre



Literature sponsors — Axiz, Orange Cyberdefense

Photos of the successful conference are posted below:

The MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 was excellently attended and provided great networking opportunities.

The presentation hall was packed with stands from South Africa’s top cloud and security businesses.

MC Aki Anastasiou opened the conference by providing an overview of the South African cloud and security environment in 2023.

BCX chief of Digital Platform Solutions, Jan Bouwer provided excellent insight into the extensive cloud growth opportunities in Africa.

Liquid C2 CEO David Behr provided a comprehensive view of the state of cybercrime, including a preview of data that will only be released later in June.

Lee Syse, VMware’s lead Cloud Solutions architect for its Cloud Service Providers business in sub-Saharan Africa, discussed how companies could explore new possibilities with VMware Cloud Verified.

Shamith Maharaj, chief business development officer at Cipherwave, discussed the evolution of cloud services.

The first panel discussion was hosted by Aki Anastasiou and featured BBD Software’s Kevin Staples, OpenText’s Alvin Barnard, and Synthesis Software Technologies’ Jonathan Sidney.

Attendees were treated to a delicious lunch and were invited to learn more about the event’s sponsors.

After lunch, Garith Peck — Vodacom Business executive head of department for security — unpacked whether cybersecurity fatigue is fact or fiction.

The second panel discussion was also hosted by Aki, and featured Africa Data Centres’ Dr Angus Hay, MTN Business’ Sudipto Moitra, and Ruckus Networks’ Vincent Janse van Rensburg.

After Aki’s closing address, attendees were invited to enjoy drinks and networking.



