Africa


Up close and personal or miles apart? Find out at the Nedbank IMC 2023

4 May 2023
Issued by: IMC Conference
Is your relationship with your client or agency a match made in heaven? Or do you find yourselves at opposite ends of the table, fretting about how you'll ever align? The cornerstone of successful marketing undoubtedly lies in the healthy connection between these cardinal points. But secretly, many of us struggle to find that perfect balance. The good news is that we're not alone and help is at hand! Four powerhouse marketing specialists will join in a panel discussion at the Nedbank IMC 2023, to unpack just how we can optimise these relationships.
Up close and personal or miles apart? Find out at the Nedbank IMC 2023

In the panel entitled, Up close and personal or miles apart? Optimising the client/agency relationship, Ann Nurock, senior partner at Relationship Audits and Management will facilitate a robust discussion with Zayd Abrahams, chief marketing and strategy officer at Tiger Brands; Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder and chief creative officer at Think Creative Africa; and Mpume Ngobese, co-managing director at Joe Public.

Ann Nurock
Ann Nurock
Zayd Abrahams
Zayd Abrahams
Nkgabiseng Motau
Nkgabiseng Motau
Mpume Ngobese
Mpume Ngobese

Ann Nurock is strongly positioned to guide the conversation by providing a balanced, holistic view of what makes those relationships work (or not!). Relationship Audits and Management is a global consultancy that seeks to quantify, measure and optimise key strategic relationships between clients and agencies via their proprietary Radar tool. Over the last 11 years she has been contracted by 30 client companies and as a result has interacted with over 80 agencies of all disciplines. Ann has been on both sides of the client/agency coin, having spent more than two decades in the advertising industry.

Tiger Brands is home to some of South Africa’s much-loved brands, such as Albany, Koo, Tastic, All Gold and Ace, and Zayd Abrahams will elucidate both the glory and agony of client/agency partnerships. Zayd has been a marketing leader for 25 years in global, regional, local and multinational roles based in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Turkey, working across FMCG, telecommunications and financial services.

Think Creative Africa’s Nkgabiseng Motau will provide a perspective of navigating relationships from the creative side of advertising. Having worked on local and global campaigns for multinationals, Nkgabiseng has the inside track on how agencies can successfully nurture multi-stakeholder relationships.

Mpume Ngobese from Joe Public will layer into the conversation the perspectives of a maverick advertising agency, where sustaining extraordinary client partnerships is personal. After two decades in account and client management, Mpume has a deep understanding of clients within global, regional and local contexts. Not only responsible for driving strategy that authentically brings brands to life, Mpume’s experience on the judging panels of South Africa’s leading advertising and marketing awards gives her deep insight into what connects brands to people.

Dale Hefer, Nedbank IMC CEO, says, “We love panel discussions and now that the Nedbank IMC is able to deliver an in-person experience once again – after three years of Covid-driven virtual events – we’re thrilled. Panel discussions allow for vibrant discussions and it’s often at these moments that the golden nuggets of insight emerge.”

To marketers, creatives, and entrepreneurs: get ready for awesome up close and personal interactions at the Nedbank IMC 2023. Register today. The one-day event will take place in person at Urban Brew Studios in Johannesburg, on 15 September 2023. There is also an online option.

IMC Conference
The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.
Read more: marketing, Nedbank, Zayd Abrahams, IMC Conference, Dale Hefer, Ann Nurock, Nkgabiseng Motau

