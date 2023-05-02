Industries

Africa


Lancewood selects Hoorah as social media partner

2 May 2023
Issued by: Hoorah Digital
Lancewood, a leading producer of premium dairy products, has chosen Hoorah as its social media partner. Hoorah will work closely with Lancewood to enhance the brand's online presence and engage with consumers in new and innovative ways.
Lancewood selects Hoorah as social media partner

Lancewood is known for its high-quality dairy products, including cheddar, cream cheese, and yoghurt. The company has built a strong reputation for delivering products that are both delicious and healthy, and has become a trusted household name across South African households; with a focus on quality, taste, and nutrition, Lancewood is dedicated to providing consumers with the best possible dairy products.

Hoorah is a leading marketing agency that specialises in creating engaging and effective marketing campaigns for clients across a wide range of industries. With a team of talented creatives, marketers, and strategists, Hoorah is committed to helping businesses grow and succeed in the digital world.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Lancewood," said Shaune Jordaan, CEO of Hoorah. "Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our own values, and we're excited to help them achieve their marketing goals and reach new audiences online."

As Lancewood's social media partner, Hoorah will be responsible for developing and executing a range of campaigns and initiatives aimed at engaging with consumers through social media marketing, email marketing, influencer partnerships, and more.

"We're looking forward to working with Hoorah to take our online marketing to the next level," said Shereen Anderhold, marketing manager at Lancewood. "Their expertise and experience will be invaluable in helping us connect with consumers in meaningful ways and build our brand online."

Hoorah Digital
We digitally transform brands in an ever-changing world. We do this by applying creativity alongside innovative tech & data-led ideas. The result for brands is growth, sales and future certainty.
Read more: Lancewood, Shaune Jordaan, Hoorah

