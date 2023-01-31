New knowledge partnership between Warc and The Marketing Society

Image supplied. Sophie Devonshire, CEO, The Marketing Society, says Warc is such a valuable resource for marketing professionals who want to stay ahead

At the heart of the collaboration will be the launch of an exciting new programme, The Effective CMO. The two organisations will work together to deliver tailored content to empower marketers with the skill sets and knowledge required to accelerate more effective and impactful marketing.

Warc is a global authority on marketing effectiveness.

Paul Coxhill, CEO, Warc says: “Warcs’s mission is to champion more effective marketing, and our partnership with The Marketing Society will provide a new and exciting way to help marketers get to grips with the ever changing marketing landscape and be better equipped with the latest insights, best practices, case studies and data to drive a culture of effectiveness within their businesses.”

The Marketing Society is a global community of progressive marketing leaders.

Sophie Devonshire, CEO, The Marketing Society, says Warc is such a valuable resource for marketing professionals who want to stay ahead.

“The Marketing Society is committed to accelerating marketing leadership and helping our members grow, learn and flourish, so we are delighted to announce our knowledge partnership with Warc.

“I'm really looking forward to us working together to help our members make their marketing even more effective, through great stories of success, marketing intelligence and insight,” says Devonshire.

Exclusive to members

Exclusive for members of The Marketing Society, The Effective CMO programme will include:

Quarterly releases of curated region-specific content to advance marketing effectiveness.



A programme of joint events throughout the year at various locations around the world.



A three-part CMO to CEO podcast series later in 2023.

Official partner of The Marketing Society Awards

In addition, Warc will be an official partner of The Marketing Society Awards supporting the Effective & Impactful Strategy category.

To launch the knowledge partnership, members of the society who sign-up for a Warc Strategy subscription will be entitled to three months free access to either Warc Creative, Warc Media or Warc Digital Commerce.

Warc subscribers wishing to join The Marketing Society will benefit from a no joining fee and will enjoy global network access, 120+ world-class events, members-only digital Coffeehouse, 12 exclusive members newsletters featuring curated content, members-only inspiring content library, access to The Marketing Society Awards entries, exclusive discounts on five leadership programmes and 10% discount on CIM online training courses.