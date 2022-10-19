Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DentsueMediaShowmaxBluegrass DigitalTopco MediaPrimedia BroadcastingCapital LegacyTractor OutdoorOliverM&C Saatchi AbelOrnicoEntravision 365 DigitalRogerwilcoGrey AfricaSo InteractiveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Digital Marketer Pretoria
  • 2023 Internship - Digital Media Intern Cape Town
  • Project Manager - Web Development Stellenbosch
  • Account Manager - Retail Johannesburg
  • Marketing Content and Creative Specialist Cape Town
  • Virtual Assistant - UK Work From Home
  • Brand Marketing Specialist Johannesburg
  • Senior Account Executive Cape Town
  • Group Trade Relations Manager Pretoria
  • Media Liaison Officer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Challenges and opportunities in local partner channel marketing

    19 Oct 2022
    When local businesses stumble, a national brand's revenue tumbles. A third of national marketers say 40% or more of their company's revenue comes from local business partners, yet less than 30% of small businesses have fully recovered from the pandemic. Do the math, and you'll see a lot of lost revenue.
    Source © Konstantnov When local businesses stumble, a national brand’s revenue tumbles
    Source © Konstantnov 123rf When local businesses stumble, a national brand’s revenue tumbles

    Only two-thirds of national marketers have only a moderate understanding - or worse - about their local partners' business and marketing challenges and how to kickstart local demand.

    This is the finding of the National Brands Kickstart Local Demand report from the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council and BrandMuscle.

    The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council is a global network of executives with 16,000-plus members who control approximately $1tn in aggregated annual marketing expenditures. It includes more than 65,000 global executives in more than 110 countries covering multiple industries, segments and markets.

    This new research examines the opportunity and challenges national marketers face when improving and promoting their local partner channel marketing programmes.

    “Local partners are the last mile to purchase and have the most interaction with customers,” says Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council.

    “If national marketers really want to know their customers, they need to work closely with local partners, collaborate on marketing projects, share data, etc. Shoring up your local partner channel marketing programme is a great place to start," adds Neale-May.

    Source:
    Warc and MMA Global release state of modern marketing report

    10 Oct 2022

    Key findings

    • 95% of national marketing leaders say it’s important (41%), very important (41%), and even critically important (25%) to increase revenue through their local partner channel.
    • 75% have only a moderate understanding (40%), limited understanding (29%), or no understanding (6%) of local partners, their challenges, and how to optimise their performance.
    • 55% say the overall effectiveness of their local partner channel marketing programme is only moderately effective or worse.
    • 43% say it’s very important, even critical, to improve digital marketing among local partners, yet 48% don’t even offer fund reimbursement for digital marketing tactics.

    Opportunity for improvement

    There is a significant opportunity for national marketers to improve their local partner channel marketing programmes, such as making services more easily accessible, getting more creative with funding, and providing marketing training, content, and digital marketing tactics that are meaningful at the local level.

    “The opportunity to grow revenue incrementally through local partners should be a priority for marketing leaders,” says Kyle Coughlin, VP of marketing and demand generation at BrandMuscle.

    "Given the amount of revenue already being generated through local channels, optimising and enabling partners to better align with marketing objectives and drive a positive ROI will help both the brand and partners succeed.

    “Partners are often the last touchpoint before a sale. By helping them be better marketers, they become more active brand advocates in the path to purchase, which is a win-win for everyone,” states Coughlin.

    The report is based on a survey of over 140 marketing leaders across B2C and B2B industries. Additionally, in-depth interviews with executives at Sharp Home Appliances, Caterpillar, Gap, Invesco, Nationwide, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, KloudGin and MisfitsGaming were conducted. You can download the report here.

    NextOptions
    Read more: marketing, CMO Council, Donovan Neale-May, Chief Marketing Officer Council, marketing channels, local marketing

    Related

    New York Festivals Health Awards opens entries1 day ago
    Monalisa Sibongile Zwambila, Amahle Ntshinga, Janna Kretzmar, and Zanele Ngcobo
    Santam Women of the Future Award winners announced!14 Oct 2022
    Source:
    MRF Maps audit goes smoothly14 Oct 2022
    Image supplied: Matt Richards, marketing director at Lactalis South Africa
    #BehindtheSelfie: Matt Richards, marketing director at Lactalis South Africa12 Oct 2022
    Natasha Maharaj. Source: Supplied.
    Hoorah and Distell launch internal data intelligence agency11 Oct 2022
    Source:
    Brands must prepare for a different kind of Black Friday11 Oct 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz