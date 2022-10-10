Warc and MMA Global release state of modern marketing report

The annual study provides a current snapshot into how the industry is driving growth and examines how marketers, agencies and media owners in the region can navigate these challenges with a focus on current trends and future opportunities.
Paul Stringer, managing editor research and insights, Warc, said: “The pandemic has resulted in improved digital marketing capabilities. But driving growth in the digital age brings new complexities and marketing needs.
“Insights into where to allocate investments, what objectives and tactics to choose and what capabilities to develop are outlined in this must-read report that will help the marketing community future-proof for business success.”
This study is based on an online survey conducted in Apac by Warc in association with the MMA.
Carried out between July and September 2022, more than 700 marketing professionals took part, a mix of client-side, agency, media owner, and technology vendor marketers.
The State of Modern marketing in Apac 2022 highlights the following key insights:
Summing up, Rohit Dadwal, managing director for Asia Pacific, MMA Global, commented: “With the region’s accelerated digital adoption post Covid-19, investing in digital marketing capabilities such as AI, capturing proprietary audience data, better measurement and skill sets, and preparing for Web 3, will give marketers competitive advantage.”
Read the report here.