Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Vicinity MediaTBWABrandfundieMediaOgilvy South AfricaAlgoa FMWavemakerBoomtownNorth-West University (NWU)FundiConnectDMASAGrey AfricaBroad MediaInnovate DurbanTractor OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Market Insights and Strategy Specialist Johannesburg
  • Sales Representative Pretoria
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    NAB campaign addresses infrastructure vandalism

    10 Oct 2022
    The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB)'s public service announcement campaign, Imagine a World, which describes a world without radio, television or cellphone service, will launch on 17 October and run for a month.
    Image supplied. The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB)’s public service announcement campaign, Imagine a World, that describes a world without radio, television or cellphone service
    Image supplied. The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB)’s public service announcement campaign, Imagine a World, that describes a world without radio, television or cellphone service

    The campaign comprises three 40-second spots and is an urgent call for action from the public to protect broadcasting, power and telecommunications infrastructure from vandals, opportunists and criminal syndicates.

    It encourages listeners to be part of the solution by reporting any incidents of suspicious behaviour to the relevant authorities.

    The announcements will be flighted by NAB radio members across all provinces in the languages of their stations.

    Free Radio Initiative (FRI

    “Recognising that all South Africans need to pull together to protect our embattled infrastructure, this campaign is part of our Free Radio Initiative (FRI),” says Nadia Bulbulia, NAB’s executive director.

    “We hope the campaign will encourage listeners to blow the whistle on acts of wilful or criminal damage to our infrastructure, which, sadly, have increased recently.”

    The FRI was launched in 2019 by the NAB’s Commercial Radio Committee to provide free airtime to address issues of public concern.

    NextOptions
    Read more: television, radio, NAB, National Association of Broadcasters, Nadia Bulbulia, criminal syndicates

    Related

    Image supplied. The 5FM’s 5 Drive team on the Heritage Tour
    #5DHeritageTour: Putting South African heritage in the spotlight26 Sep 2022
    Image supplied. The 5 FM 5 Drive team in Mossel Bay at a desalination plant on the Heritage Tour
    Behind the scenes with the 5FM 5 Drive Heritage Tour19 Sep 2022
    All the 74th Emmy Awards winners
    All the 74th Emmy Awards winners13 Sep 2022
    Picture supplied.
    Nadia Bulbulia inducted into Radio Awards Hall of Fame13 Sep 2022
    Image supplied. This month the 5FM Drive team launched their sixth edition of the heritage tour, a series of outside broadcasts that focus on showcasing the country’s top (and perhaps some “not so top”!) destinations
    5FM's Heritage Tour takes radio to listeners12 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Here are the finalists for the Radio Awards 2022!6 Sep 2022
    Source:
    The state of media inflation in South Africa16 Aug 2022
    Image supplied. Natalie Lam, one of five global brand communications industry experts announced as the jury presidents for this year’s Loeries Creative Week
    Loeries jury presidents 2022 announced1 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz