NAB campaign addresses infrastructure vandalism

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB)'s public service announcement campaign, Imagine a World, which describes a world without radio, television or cellphone service, will launch on 17 October and run for a month.

Image supplied. The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB)’s public service announcement campaign, Imagine a World, that describes a world without radio, television or cellphone service

The campaign comprises three 40-second spots and is an urgent call for action from the public to protect broadcasting, power and telecommunications infrastructure from vandals, opportunists and criminal syndicates.

It encourages listeners to be part of the solution by reporting any incidents of suspicious behaviour to the relevant authorities.

The announcements will be flighted by NAB radio members across all provinces in the languages of their stations.

Free Radio Initiative (FRI

“Recognising that all South Africans need to pull together to protect our embattled infrastructure, this campaign is part of our Free Radio Initiative (FRI),” says Nadia Bulbulia, NAB’s executive director.

“We hope the campaign will encourage listeners to blow the whistle on acts of wilful or criminal damage to our infrastructure, which, sadly, have increased recently.”

The FRI was launched in 2019 by the NAB’s Commercial Radio Committee to provide free airtime to address issues of public concern.