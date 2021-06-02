Merissa Himraj' appointed as managing director of Wavemaker South Africa

Showcasing the continent's talent pipeline, Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list, as a special June/July issue that's out on shelves now. It marks the seventh edition of the list featuring Africans under the age of 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.
This month's Marketing Masterminds are Danny Pinch, executive creative director of digital at the King James Group, and Jean Scheltema, head of marketing and communications at Wesgro. They discuss the 'One Day in Cape Town and the Western Cape' campaign.Issued by Facebook
Wavemaker South Africa is delighted to announce the appointment of its new managing director, Merissa Himraj.
Merissa Himraj, managing director, Wavemaker South Africa
Himraj first joined Wavemaker in August 2014 as a business unit manager, before taking on the role of chief strategy officer in January 2019. She started serving on the executive committee of Wavemaker’s parent company, GroupM in April 2020 and has contributed enormously towards the growth of the agency and its people.
As a managing director, Himraj is responsible of directing and controlling all business operations and giving strategic guidance and direction to the board to ensure that the company achieves its financial vision, mission, and long-term goals.
“Himraj is a phenomenal leader bringing a wealth of expertise in media and advertising. We are delighted to work with Himraj as we continue to take the agency to greater heights," said Lwandile Qokweni, CEO of Wavemaker South Africa.
Toni Jeftha, Head of Digital Delivery
Toni Jeftha promoted to head of digital delivery at Wavemaker South Africa
Toni Jeftha joined Wavemaker South Africa in March 2020 as the digital implementation planner working on the Netflix and Huawei account. Before joining Wavemaker, Jeftha was working at Mindshare for two and half years as a digital strategic planner.
“Jeftha’s contribution thus far has been phenomenal, and we can't wait to see how she continues to enhance the delivery of our digital offering. Really stoked to have her as part of our digital leadership team," said Shaun Frazao, head of digital at Wavemaker South Africa.
In her new role as head of digital delivery, Jeftha will be responsible for training and managing the digital planning team, driving efficiencies within the team, and enhancing the digital team’s output.
