Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAAICPA & CIMADNA Brand ArchitectsTax Debt ComplianceOnPoint PRLulaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    World Bank Group considers $500m boost for South Africa's transmission expansion

    The World Bank Group is considering financing $500m of South Africa's participation in a new credit guarantee facility meant to unlock private financing for a massive transmission grid expansion plan, a senior bank official has confirmed.
    By Wendell Roelf
    23 Jun 2025
    23 Jun 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    South Africa is courting private investment for an ambitious plan to add 14,500km of new lines and enhanced transformer capacity over the next decade, at an estimated total cost of $25bn, as it looks to emerge from a decade of crippling power cuts that have battered the economy.

    The proposed credit guarantee vehicle aims to help overcome transmission infrastructure bottlenecks that have held back some 20 gigawatts of renewable energy from connecting to the national electricity network, according to Standard Bank.

    Many of the renewable projects are situated in the sun-baked Northern Cape or windswept Western and Eastern Cape regions, far from existing transmission corridors linking most of South Africa to the coal-powered generation plants in the north.

    Operating as a stand-alone entity, the credit guarantee vehicle would issue guarantees instead of South Africa's treasury and would cover payment defaults, for instance, should something go awry during the roll-out.

    "We could cover or be committed to finance half a billion US dollars of the government of South Africa's first loss or junior capital participation," Yadviga Semikolenova, a senior World Bank manager, said late on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

    South Africa has sought not to put further pressure on its strained finances by offering additional sovereign guarantees, as it faces lacklustre growth, high debt-servicing costs and the failure to agree a VAT hike within the government coalition this year.

    The treasury has committed to providing junior or first loss capital of 20%, which will be an initial $100m before moving up to $500m. The credit guarantee vehicle aims to eventually grow to $2.5bn, a 4 April treasury document shows.

    The document, seen by Reuters, details a package under discussion with the World Bank Group that includes a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to finance the treasury's junior capital and a potential $100m direct injection from the International Finance Corporation.

    The bank's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency is also considering reinsurance and political risk cover.

    Approval from the World Bank Group board was expected later this year, treasury officials said.

    The treasury said in April it had sought backing for the facility from several development financiers, including the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), African Development Bank, Germany's KfW and British International Investment (BII).

    The DBSA said it was considering participating while BII said it could not comment on any transaction that it has not made a commitment to or announced.

    Read more: World Bank, Standard Bank, International Finance Corporation, Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz