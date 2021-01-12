Marketing in times of uncertainty

Photo by Polina Zimmerman© from Pexels

Marketing in 2021

Doing business without advertising is like winking at a girl in the dark.

You know what you're doing, but nobody else does.

Expand your digital presence

: Update design and content. Email is your main method of direct communication with clients. Webinars: Seminars used to be a good place to provide valuable information and network with clients. The same can be done online, just differently.

The right mindset

Focus on what you can do, not on restrictions and limitations.



Be flexible and open to suggestions. Do things differently.



Be solution-oriented. See how you can fix a situation, not who’s to blame for what went wrong.



Cooperate with others. Focus on what you have in common not on what divides you.



Be supportive, encourage rather than criticise. Kindness and understanding will go a long way. People rise to expectations given half a chance.



Be patient with others. We’re all still finding our bearings in our new way of life.

A last thought

The bigger problem was that nobody knew what would work in our constantly changing world. So, many of us did the best we could with what we had; others had a “wait and see” approach.The tumultuous year of 2020 presented us with unprecedented crises and challenges. It was a year of constant change, of learning new ways to do business amidst ongoing uncertainty. We were stretched to the limit in our ability to cope and to overcome.But we’ve learnt to adjust, to improvise, to innovate, to work remotely, and to meet online. Many of us have learnt more in the past 10 months than we have in the past 10 years. And many of us were probably surprised by our resilience in the year that was.My take-away from the 2020: The only thing we can be sure of is that uncertainty is going to be our new way of life. How we operate our businesses and how we market our services will have to remain flexible. But, according to Albert Einstein: “In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.”A new year – a fresh start?Although we’re still in a season of uncertainty, it’s time to get your marketing back on track if you want to retain and grow your client base. As David Ogilvy, one of the advertising greats of our time, said:Marketing is one of the most important aspects of business survival. You've got to have a marketing strategy to promote your brand. If your budget is limited, prioritise digital because that’s where you’ll get the most bang for your buck.The most cost-effective way to get your message out is via social media and email.Keep in touch with your existing client base through regular updates. They need reassurance of your ongoing availability to deliver your services. Prospective clients also need to see your consistent presence to develop confidence in your ability to provide continuity of service.Ensure what you put out is presented professionally with a consistent brand identity and voice. Your messaging cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach. Be discerning in what you send out. Quality over quantity. Customise, personalise, and follow up.Marketing is not only done by marketing people. We advise on the way forward, put a marketing plan in place, and do the groundwork by preparing your marketing tools. Telephonic follow-up by the people who provide the service you’re offering is crucial. People do business with people, not companies.We’re not alone in how we experience living and working in our changed reality. How we deal with people, whether clients, suppliers, or staff, is more important than ever.Yes, you still need a marketing plan. When things change, adjust your plan. If your marketing activities last year didn't give you the desired results, be bold and try something new.~ Zig Ziglar