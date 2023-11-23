Industries

    East Coast Radio launches ‘The Big Favour - Season of Sharing’ campaign

    Issued by East Coast Radio
    23 Nov 2023
    23 Nov 2023
    East Coast Radio (ECR) is making a difference in the lives of underprivileged families this festive season.
    East Coast Radio Breakfast Show team
    East Coast Radio Breakfast Show team

    ECR has launched a special holiday edition of its award-winning weekly feature, ‘The Big Favour’. The primary objective of The Big Favour is dedicated to matching the needs of individuals and non-profit organisations, with those who have the resources to create impactful change.

    While many people will be looking forward to celebrating with family and friends, the holidays can be particularly challenging for those less fortunate. Statistics from Stats SA reveal that approximately 2.1-million people in South Africa go to bed hungry every day.

    With the pause in school feeding schemes during the December break, thousands of children in underprivileged communities face the risk of going hungry.

    In response to this pressing need, ECR proudly introduces, ‘The Big Favour - Season of Sharing’.

    East Coast Radio launches &#x2018;The Big Favour - Season of Sharing&#x2019; campaign

    The primary objective of the campaign is to provide sustainable support to underprivileged families during the six-week festive period. The initiative aims to distribute food parcels designed to sustain a family of four, encompassing essential food items.

    Each grocery hamper costs R1,100 and every contribution, irrespective of the amount, significantly contributes to the initiative's success. Additionally, each food pack will include fruit and vegetable seeds, fostering long-term sustainability by encouraging families to plant and grow their nutritious produce.

    Boni Mchunu, managing director at ECR, says the station is dedicated to making a positive and lasting impact on the lives of communities throughout KwaZulu-Natal.

    “As a station, our values are centered around the spirit of ubuntu, and each year we try to make a difference and play our part in the lives of our communities. With schools closing for the festive break, the pause of feeding schemes in schools becomes a challenge for underprivileged families. The Season of Sharing initiative aims to bring hope and sustenance to those most in need. Our goal is not just to provide immediate relief, but also to empower these families for a more sustainable future.”

    East Coast Radio will host a telethon on Friday, 1 December 2023. The station will invite members of the public to play their part by pledging a cash donation of any amount.

    Proceeds will be used to help feed as many families as possible during the festive season.

    The week after the telethon will be dedicated to the distribution of food hampers in various parts of the KZN.

    Should you wish to get involved and pledge, the telethon number to call on 1 December is 087 087 9495.

    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.

