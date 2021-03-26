CSI Company news South Africa

East Coast Radio and Toys R Us Babies R Us reveal upgraded Langalibalele Primary School in KZN

26 Mar 2021
Issued by: East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio, together with Toys R Us Babies R Us, have unveiled the new and improved Langalibalele Primary School, which was upgraded using donations collected through the Toy Story campaign.

In late 2019, the station ran its annual Toy Story CSI campaign. Over 10,000 new toys were donated and over R700,000 raised through the 12-hour corporate day telethon.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, upgrades on the school were put on halt until lockdown levels permitted for renovations to commence.

After a two-year journey, Langalibalele Primary School is finally ready to welcome its students to a safe, Covid-19-friendly, and well-equipped learning space.
The school, which was identified by the Department of Education, received upgrades to its overall structure, including a new ceiling, new windows, paintwork, doors, tiling, plumbing, security facilities, a new library and a prefab mobile kitchen.

East Coast Radio’s managing director, Boni Mchunu, said that she was so proud to see the efforts of ECR, Toys R Us Babies R Us, and KZN come to life.

“Today has been yet another milestone for us at ECR as we overcame so many challenges during this project, but made sure to follow through for the children of KZN who truly deserve to be educated in a safe and adequate learning environment. We are proud to be giving back to education because education extends beyond skills for economic growth, it can contribute towards nation building and make enduring change. We hope that the children and staff at Langalibalele Primary School will make many memories with their new facilities,” says Mchunu.

Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us Babies R Us, adds that they could not be more excited to see the impact the Toy Story donations have made.

“Today is an incredible day. We are so proud to be partnered with East Coast Radio for Toy Story 2020 and to be here to see the difference that was actually made to the school is something special. Thank you, KZN, and thank you, East Coast Radio,” says Jacoby.

East Coast Radio would like to thank KZN for opening their hearts in the true spirit of Ubuntu and contributing towards the Toy Story 2019 campaign. The rebuild of the school would not be possible without their donations and support.

Visit ecr.co.za and follow East Coast Radio on all social media platforms for images from the school reveal.

East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
