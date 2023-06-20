Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuMANGO-OMCInsight SurveyeatbigfishDelta Victor BravoNorth-West University (NWU)icandi CQHuman8Membrana MediaHoorah DigitalBroad MediaIMC ConferenceV5 DigitalOgilvy South AfricaBurnesseoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Making magic at the Nedbank IMC with Luca Gallarelli

20 Jun 2023
Issued by: IMC Conference
It's time to learn more and get upclose&personal at this year's Nedbank Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) conference and learn to live on the right side of chaos! Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa, will be one of the engaging thought leaders taking to the stage on 15 September. He will talk to delegates about the art of effective integration that delivers magic. Get ready to be inspired!
Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa
Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa

TBWA\South Africa is a multi-disciplinary and award-winning collective that includes TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, GRID Worldwide, Yellowwood, Magna Carta, and Sting Content. Co-leading this powerful engine room of creativity is no happy coincidence.

Prior to joining TBWA\South Africa, Luca was the managing director of Ogilvy Cape Town for four years and group managing director of Ogilvy South Africa for two years prior to joining TBWA\South Africa. During his tenure he led 700 multidisciplinary advertising professionals across Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. This included successfully consolidating no less than 14 operating companies into dynamically integrated campuses covering the communications ambit of PR, digital, advertising and shopper.

Luca’s credentials are impressive, but what lies behind these credentials is what matters: he has an enduring understanding of creativity that engages consumers, that is measurable in its success and that lands right every time. A large part of getting measurable success is in ensuring the integration of creative messaging across channels and touchpoints. Luca will dive into this at the Nedbank IMC in his presentation entitled 'Living on the right side of chaos. The art of effective integration that delivers magic'.

Luca says: “If the world stood still, as creatives and marketers our well-honed skills would suffice to make the magic happen again and again. But the world continues to shift and change, and we must get to grips with our craft every day. The magic – the end product which is consumer satisfaction – remains the same, but the alchemy of creating advertising gold is the ongoing challenge.”

To get up close and personal to Luca’s brand of magic, you’ll have to hurry. Tickets for the one-day Nedbank IMC, which will take place in person at Urban Brew Studios in Johannesburg on the 15 September 2023, are almost sold out. The good news is that an online option will also be available.

For more information, visit www.imcconference.com.

NextOptions
IMC Conference
The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.



Related

The 2023 Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC) explores the frontiers of marketing
IMC ConferenceThe 2023 Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC) explores the frontiers of marketing19 Apr 2023
Up close and personal. Nedbank IMC 2023 gets real
IMC ConferenceUp close and personal. Nedbank IMC 2023 gets real22 Feb 2023
An industry first: The Nedbank IMC and Effie Awards SA join hands
IMC ConferenceAn industry first: The Nedbank IMC and Effie Awards SA join hands31 Jan 2023
The golden needle of relevance in the unprecedented age of personal brand endorsement
IMC ConferenceThe golden needle of relevance in the unprecedented age of personal brand endorsement20 Apr 2022
Marketers must build back better in the next normal, says Nedbank IMC 2021 conference paper
IMC ConferenceMarketers must build back better in the next normal, says Nedbank IMC 2021 conference paper16 Sep 2021
A Nedbank IMC 2021 partnership with Sunshine Cinema challenges marketers to pay it forward
IMC ConferenceA Nedbank IMC 2021 partnership with Sunshine Cinema challenges marketers to pay it forward23 Jul 2021
Industry maverick to talk honesty at Nedbank IMC 2021
IMC ConferenceIndustry maverick to talk honesty at Nedbank IMC 202114 Jul 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz