Prestigious panel of judges announced for the 2022 Santam Women of the Future Awards, in association with Fairlady and Truelove

Santam, Fairlady and Truelove are looking for the most impactful, resilient and inspiring female entrepreneurs in the country. Whether you've just started a new business or have been running your own business for a while, we want to hear from you!
Meet the panel of esteemed judges presiding over the awards and find out what they are looking for in a winner.
Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa CEO of Naspers South Africa Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa joins our panel of judges for the first time. She is looking forward to interacting with the women at the helm of South Africa’s entrepreneurial sector, those who are looking to make a significant difference through the work they do. She is the recipient of several international accolades and sits on the board of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, which focuses on education and entrepreneurship. The businesswoman and leader mentors young professionals and provides support for young students in her personal capacity. She believes that it is critical for women to be provided with the necessary support to run their businesses successfully. "A competition such as Women of the Future is incredibly impactful for women who are working their way up in both corporate and entrepreneurial businesses. I am looking for courage."
Professor Thuli Madonsela Chair of Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, and founder of the Social Justice M-Plan and the Thuma Foundation, Professor Thuli Madonsela has been part of the judging panel since the inception of the awards. She’s a recipient of several international accolades as well as the co-author of children’s book Melo’s Kingdom. Professor Madonsela says that some jobs require you to have a degree, but to be an entrepreneur, you need an idea, passion and hard work. She believes that win or lose, platforms such as Women of the Future are invaluable to female entrepreneurs. "I am looking for women who are building a world they want to live in. They also need to be looking to the future, and the impact of the fourth industrial revolution."
Dawn Nathan-Jones Entrepreneur, CEO at Over the Rainbow and fifth-time judge, Dawn Nathan-Jones believes that if every small business employed an additional person per year, South Africa would be one step closer to solving its unemployment crisis. "Women-led businesses in this country have made a remarkable impact in driving change – politically, socially and economically. I am looking for women entrepreneurs who have experience in supporting, nurturing and empowering other women to succeed in their own right."
Enid Lizamore Enid Lizamore, executive head of human resources at Santam, offers insight into the world of transformation and what entrepreneurial support can look like across various industries. She is passionate about seeing women lead and drive change, and has made it her responsibility to try to pave a pathway of opportunities for them. "I am looking for courageous women who display tenacity, a hunger to empower others and a willingness to build a bigger, brighter South Africa."
Suzy Brokensha Fairlady editor-in-chief Suzy Brokensha is a veteran of the magazine publishing industry. She believes that women play an essential role in energising South Africa’s floundering economy. "South African women are extraordinary. Because they have received so little support from government and private industry over the years, they have always had to make their own way – whether that’s selling veggies and fruit as a side hustle or starting their own multimillion-rand corporates so they can finally take the seat they deserve at the boardroom table. They’re tough, resilient and enterprising, and they create some incredibly impressive businesses. This year, I’m looking for a business that has managed to thrive despite the incredibly difficult circumstances of lockdown and the inexcusable severity of loadshedding, because I know the woman behind it will be a powerhouse."
Makhosazana ‘Khosi’ Zwane-Siguqa Truelove editor-in-chief Makhosazana ‘Khosi’ Zwane-Siguqa is a multi-award-winning journalist and editor with more than 19 years of experience in the media industry. She holds a media management qualification and is studying towards an MPhil degree in Futures Studies with the University of Stellenbosch Business School. "The past 18 months have once again proven how resilient women and women-led organisations are. Women, internationally and locally, have demonstrated exemplary leadership by making often hard decisions with heart. I’m looking for an organisation with heart."
Santam’s many years of supporting women in business in South Africa have given the company valuable insight into the potential pitfalls of the entrepreneurial journey. Santam understands that the first 1,000 days of running a business are the hardest – if you’re still in business by day 1,001, they believe you’re in it for the long haul!
How it works
Entrepreneurs can enter one of three categories:
The Santam Woman of the Future title is awarded to an entrepreneur aged 30 or older whose business is more than 1,000 days old and who is well on her way to establishing an extensive enterprise.
The Santam Rising Star title is awarded to an entrepreneur between 16 and 30 years old who is still within her first 1,000 days, but whose business, our judges believe, will flourish way beyond them.
The Santam Social Entrepreneur title is awarded to an entrepreneur aged 30 or older who is making a real difference in her community. Her business/social enterprise/NPO has survived the first 1,000 days.
The prizes:
R100,000 in cash to the Woman of the Future and R60,000 in cash each to the Rising Star and the Social Entrepreneur from Santam
A full-page advertisement in Fairlady or Truelove to promote the business, social enterprise or NPO
An hour’s invaluable mentorship with one of our judges
A one-year supply of African Extracts Rooibos skincare products (beauty sponsor), worth R7,500
A makeover hamper from Catrice (beauty sponsor), worth R4,500
A GetSmarter online short course, worth R14,900
Leather accessories from Zemp, worth R5,000
Business printing from Lithotech, worth R5,000
A Michael Kors-branded women’s watch from American Swiss, worth R4,399
A Samsonite StackD Spinner Expandable carry-on (55cm), worth R3,999
Three pairs of Baker sunglasses from Execuspecs, worth R5,397
With over R575,000 worth of prizes, winning one of the three Santam Women of the Future Awards is a true game-changer! Not only do the winners receive mentorship from the judge of their choice, as well as fabulous prizes, but the business also gets an enormous publicity boost from Fairlady and Truelove, and from the fabulous award ceremony itself.
With Santam’s expertise, and the networking, contacts and inspiration of Fairlady and Truelove, we’ll take you and your business to greater heights.
